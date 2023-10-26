Ex-Telstra Industry Veteran Named New amaysim CMO

amaysim, has announced the appointment of Peter MacGregor (pictured) as its new chief marketing officer. This pivotal appointment comes as amaysim continues to challenge telco industry norms and strengthens its unparalleled customer-centric ethos.

Coming from a significant tenure at Telstra, MacGregor’s move to amaysim highlights his ambition to align with a forward-thinking, challenger brand. Passionate about reshaping the telco experience, he is geared up to further champion amaysim’s mission to deliver affordable mobile freedom and crazy customer love to over 1.4 million loyal customers Australia-wide.

“amaysim’s emphasis on customer-centricity, simplicity, and its distinctly playful reputation is precisely what drew me in. In a time where customers are laser-focused on value, amaysim’s offering of affordable telco products makes it a brand to rally behind,” said MacGregor.

Peter’s addition to the amaysim family comes with high hopes for smashing customer expectations of telcos. Looking ahead, his vision for amaysim is crystal clear – championing a brand platform that offers millions of Australians unparalleled value. As cost-of-living pressures rise, he emphasises a deep-rooted commitment to understanding and serving evolving customer needs beyond competitive pricing.

“Peter’s arrival builds on our decade-long commitment to delivering amay-ZING value and unparalleled customer love. His vast experience and passion for challenging industry standards align perfectly with our vision for the future. I’m confident that with Peter at the helm of our marketing, we’re set for an exciting new
phase of growth and industry disruption,” Renee Garner, head of amaysim said.

In the fast-evolving telco landscape, MacGregor envisions a future where amaysim’s marketing leans further into data-driven strategies, automation, and personalisation, with AI playing a significant role.

“I’m eager to work on initiatives that will make more Aussies fall in love with the
amaysim brand. The urgent call now is to deliver genuine value in terms of both pricing and seamless
service, and I’m here to drive that narrative forward for the brand.” MacGregor said.




