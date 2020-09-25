Ex-Seven Presenter Ryan Phelan Cleared Of All Assault Charges

Ex-Seven TV Presenter Ryan Phelan has today been cleared by Police of all charges relating to the assault claims made by former partner, Chelsea Franklin.

Phelan was charged with alleged assault occasioning bodily harm against Franklin, a professional ballet dancer, on 20 June 2020.

The assault allegedly took place in the couples’ home on Sydney’s northern beaches, and following the incident, Phelan voluntarily presented himself to Manly Police station.

A week later on 30 June, Phelan pleaded not guilty to the domestic violence charge.

On Friday 25 September, prosecutors told the court they were withdrawing all charges levelled against Phelan. Magistrate Michelle Goodwin formally marked the two charges withdrawn and dismissed.

She also withdrew and dismissed an apprehended violence order taken out against Phelan by police.

Lawyer Claudette Chua of Cockburn & Co said: “We are thrilled yet not surprised by the news today. Mr. Phelan has always emphatically denied the allegation made against him. It was a matter of time before the truth came to light.

Phelan added: “I have always taken a stand against domestic violence and find it abhorrent. These accusations were distressing and extremely damaging to me and my reputation. I would like to thank NSW Police for their thorough investigation into this matter.”