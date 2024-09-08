Former Media Director Sam Summers Launches Coaching Business For Working Mothers, 34Sevn

After a 20-year career in the media and advertising industry, including director roles at OMD and VMG, Sam Summers has moved on to a new chapter: wellness coaching for working mothers in the media space and beyond. Her business, 34Sevn, is designed to help mothers navigate the challenges of corporate life while raising a family.

What started as a working-mum blog almost ten years ago has evolved into a full-time career for the mother of two, who intimately understands the unique pressures that working mothers face in high-stakes environments like media and advertising.

Her new venture offers group coaching workshops, individual mentoring, and one-on-one return-to-work sessions tailored to help women align their professional ambitions with their personal lives. It includes free resources and a networking hub for like-minded women to come together and share their experiences and advice.

“Becoming a mother is a huge life change, but I genuinely believe many of the problems we face when we return to work are due to the lack of any kind of coaching or support in regard to understanding how the dichotomy of it all will affect us. We find ourselves in survival mode, constantly juggling and rarely feeling fulfilled and that can lead to severe burnout,” said Summers. “While there is much talk around the subject, I believe there’s still work that needs to be done to genuinely support the mental health of working mums and I wanted to create a space where women can find that support and the tools they need to thrive”.

“Having a back-to-work strategy session with Sam was really helpful. I gained so much clarity and practical advice on how to navigate this next chapter in my career after becoming a mother, and I left feeling truly empowered and ready to take on the challenge,” said Meaghan Spencer, former group sales leader at oOh!.

In addition to her coaching services, Summers has developed The Strategy Planner, a tool that aligns with her coaching philosophy. The planner is a valuable resource that helps working mothers organise their to-do lists, set clear goals, and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

“Having been a single mother far from home when my son was young, I know firsthand what it’s like to feel like you’re drowning. I want to empower women to have a successful career and a fulfilling family life without sacrificing their sense of self,” added Summers.