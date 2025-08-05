Ex-Dynamix Boss Andrew Whittle Launches “Gender-Free & Sensory-Friendly” Underwear Brand

Andrew Whittle, former CEO of indie creative agency Dynamix, has launched Being, a new “gender-free” and “sensory-friendly” underwear brand.

“I saw an industry stuck in outdated norms around gender, fit and sizing and realised I could do better,” said Whittle. “This wasn’t just about launching another underwear label, it was about rebuilding it from the ground up for the next generation of consumers.”

With first-hand experience of the daily discomfort so many people face with sensory sensitivities, Whittle set out to reimagine underwear with purpose. Being focuses on universal sizing, clean aesthetics and inclusive design principles, doing away with traditional gender binaries and sizing that often excludes or misrepresents bodies.

The brand’s launch collection features sensory-considerate seams, soft-to-skin fabrics, and an intuitive sizing model that reflects how people actually wear underwear today.

“We approached this like a creative brief,” added Whittle. “What would underwear look like if you started with comfort, inclusivity and simplicity? The answer is Being.”