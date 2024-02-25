Everything You Need To Know About Joker Folie à Deux

The film Joker was one of the most successful films of 2019, grossing over $1 billion in ticket sales and winning two Oscars (it was nominated for 11).

After a long, long wait we are finally just 8 months away from the second installment in the franchise – the Joker: Folie à Deux which is due to be released on the 4th of October this year. So far, rather like the joker himself, the film has been shrouded in mystery, so what do we know?

What Is The Film About?

The first Joker was largely an all-male affair, something the second installment of the franchise is set to shake up. Joker: Folie à Deux is centered around when Harley Quinn and failed comedian Arthur Fleck fell in love at Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum.

The film also differs from its predecessor in that it is a musical. We imagine this musical will be darker than most…

Who Stars In The Movie?

Needless to say, the film’s star Joaquin Phoenix is returning to reprise his role as the leading man. In a genius casting Lady Gaga is taking the reins as Harley Quinn.

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in the DC Universe, was reportedly thrilled for Gaga, saying “It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters – the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor.”

“Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth.”

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro will not be returning to his role on account of being killed off by the Joker (the perils of the craft), however Zazie Beetz will be reprising the role of Sophie Dumond.

Phoenix will also be joined by cast newcomers Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, Harry Lawtey and Jacob Lofland.

What Does Joker: Folie à Deux mean?

The French term Folie à deux means “folly for two” and refers to a shared psychosis or delusion between two individuals.

When can we expect a sneak peak?

No official date has been set, however, in an Instagram post director Todd Phillips said the first teaser won’t be out until mid-April.

