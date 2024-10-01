Even Football Is Not Exempt: NFL Fans Miss Kick-Off Amid Swing State Ad Blitz

Welcome to Ohio, one of the most hotly contested Senate races in the US, where Republican Bernie Moreno is looking to oust Democrat Sherrod Brown. With tens of millions of dollars being pumped into ads in the critical swing state, not even the NFL broadcasts have remained sacred.

Over the weekend, viewers in Columbus watching the game on Fox 28 missed the kick-off of the Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers game when a Morena ad ran into the game broadcast—cue some seriously outraged sports fans.

If you thought political ads during sports was getting out of control, Sinclair owned @fox28columbus actually missed kickoff of the Bengals vs. Panthers game for a back to back Bernie Moreno ads. pic.twitter.com/72hDBEZiDN — Ben Koo (@bkoo) October 1, 2024

While nothing of real importance was missed, with Columbus viewers joining in time for the first play from scrimmage, the mild annoyance serves as a reminder of the shift in the political advertising landscape and the huge volume of money being poured into political advertising across the world.

As Australia approaches its federal election next year, political parties are likely to adopt similar strategies to those seen in the U.S. In previous years, we have seen political advertising be most prominent across traditional media, like television and radio, as well as digital and social. With major events like the AFL and NRL seasons, as well as other large televised sports and entertainment broadcasts; political campaigns will likely seek prime advertising slots to reach millions of Australians.

A glance at federal election spending reports in the US reveals the key to each campaign’s strategy. Both Kamala Harris on the Democratic side and Donald Trump on the Republican side are prioritising paid media above all else, turning their campaigns into high-stakes advertising wars.

For Harris’ campaign, media dominance is evident. According to the Federal Election Commission’s reports, 28 of the 30 most significant expenses from her campaign are directly related to media buys and production. Trump’s campaign mirrors this strategy, with 20 of its top 30 expenditures also dedicated to paid media and mailers. Instead of focusing on door-to-door outreach or grassroots organising, both campaigns are opting to connect with voters through the screens that occupy their daily lives.

This trend is intensified in key swing states, where nearly half a billion dollars will be poured into advertising in the lead-up to Election Day. Harris and her allies have already committed more than $330 million to television and radio ads over the next seven weeks. Trump’s campaign, while lagging slightly behind in fundraising, has still earmarked just under $200 million for the same purpose. Harris’ advantage isn’t solely due to her fundraising prowess but also thanks to early ad buys by the now-defunct Biden campaign, securing critical airtime well in advance while Trump’s campaign was still dealing with hefty legal expenses.

Despite the traditional emphasis on rallies, field offices, and phone banks, modern campaigns increasingly recognise that elections are won or lost in the media landscape. The belief that door-knocking campaigns are crucial has taken a backseat to securing prime ad slots on popular shows or pre-roll ads on YouTube videos. This media-first approach is considered far more impactful than the field strategies developed in local campaign offices.

The NFL, in particular, has seen a remarkable boost in its viewership for the 2024 season, averaging 18.6 million viewers in the first three weeks, the highest ratings in nine years. Strategic scheduling of marquee matchups and star power, such as Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, have contributed to this surge. For example, the Denver Broncos’ Week 3 game attracted 27 million viewers, making it the most-watched telecast across any network, while Sunday time slots have seen a 27 per cent increase in viewership over 2023.

With the NFL expanding its digital offerings and partnering with streaming services, the league has effectively drawn in younger audiences who prefer on-demand content. Commentator Tom Brady’s addition has also enhanced the viewing experience, drawing a broader fan base.

As political campaigns look for innovative ways to reach voters, the NFL’s growing ratings and interactive viewing experiences, such as fantasy football and enhanced social media integration, offer new opportunities to engage potential voters.

The missed kickoff in Columbus over the weekend is a perfect example of how politicians are recognising this trend and are incorporating ad placements during NFL broadcasts as part of their strategies to reach a diverse and captive audience.