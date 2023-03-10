EssenceMediacom Retains $20 Million Nib Account

EssenceMediacom has retained the Nib account after it was put out to pitch late last year.

GroupM merged Essence, which held the Nib account, with Mediacom in January. Essence first started working with Nib in 2011.

It marks the first major pitch win for the new agency after a number of accounts left EssenceMediacom in the run-up to the merger.

EssenceMediacom will lead media strategy, planning, buying and digital transformation for nib across all channels, including performance.

Pat Crowley, EssenceMediacom’s outgoing CEO said, “Nib is committed to better health and wellbeing for all Australians and it’s a great honour to continue working closely with them to achieve their goals and help its members access the health information and services they need.

“This is the first major pitch where we truly explored our new approach to breakthrough thinking for brands and the new products and planning system that underpin it. All agencies know that it can be challenging to pitch as an incumbent, but this really proves the strength of our relationship and our promise to deliver breakthrough thinking that will drive brands forwards.”

Chris Donald, Nib Group’s head of marketing, added, “EssenceMediacom really impressed us with their strategic thinking, media execution as well as their detailed data and tech capability. They brought the smarts we were looking for and cultural values that align with ours. We’re excited to extend our relationship with the talented and passionate team at the newly merged agency and bring their breakthough thinking to our brand.”