Escape Launches New Travel Show

Escape to…the French Riviera or Provence this weekend with Escape’s new eight-part travel show.

Taking viewers on a world tour, Escape To… is hosted by Merrick Watts and intrepid reporters Lizzy Hoo  and Tyson Mayr, along with members of the Escape team. The new weekly show rolls out every Sunday from February 12, for eight weeks.

From Fiji to Uluru, and Singapore to the French Riviera, Escape To… is a new type of travel show that puts viewers in control of where, how and when they watch. The show enables audiences to book and buy the same amazing travel experience while they’re watching online.

L-R: Tyson Mayr, Lizzy Hoo and Merrick Watts

News Corp Australia’s Editorial Director of Premium Food, Health and Travel Kerrie McCallum said Escape To… is entertaining, informative, interactive and bookable, and really brings the Escape brand to life.

“It’s so inspiring, you watch it and you want to travel,” said McCallum.

“Our mantra is ‘we make everyday a holiday’, seeking out the best holidays around the world for consumers.

“It’s been designed to allow viewers to experience each destination in different ways, from relaxation to adventure or the epicurean way. Consumers will get to dig into a destination and see multiple sides to each location.

“Our video audience has been growing rapidly and producing a digital first travel show felt like the logical next step in the evolution of the brand. It’s modern and relevant to where the audience is at right now.”

Emerald Cruises will be the primary partner for the series. Scenic Group, General Manager Sales & Marketing A-PAC Anthony Laver said: “Scenic Group is delighted to be a primary partner of Escape’s innovative digital travel show called Escape To….  This is the ideal platform to showcase the Emerald Cruises luxury yacht and river cruises to the readers of Escape.

“We are excited to be part of the Escape To… launch program, with Emerald Azzurra featured in the first episode. This signifies our commitment to investing with News Corp Australia in innovative digital partnerships to deliver high quality travel content and inspirational stories.”

Along with Emerald Cruises, supporting partners for the show include The Ghan, Outback Spirit, Singapore Airlines and Ignite Travel’s ‘My Fiji’.

Escape To… will take audiences to amazing destinations and showcase unbelievable itineraries from many different perspectives. All designed to make it easier for consumers to dream, plan and book their next holiday.

The show will premiere weekly from Sunday February 12. The series will be amplified across the News Corp Australia Network.

 

 

