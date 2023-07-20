Equip Had A Brand Makeover & Became Equip Super

Equip has launched its refreshed brand, Equip Super, consolidating and enhancing its offer to members and positioning the fund for further growth.

The dynamic new brand, a refreshed website, lower fees and improved investment options for members, along with a tailored approach to their investment and retirement needs, begins a new chapter for one of superannuation’s oldest brands.

It consolidates membership, operations and investments under the Equip Super master brand, marking the unification of Equip and Catholic Super into one member-focused fund, with elements including:

● Improved investment options consolidated into one menu, including a new, low-cost Index Diversified investment option

● Fee equalisation across the fund with a reduction in administration fees for most members

● A dynamic Equip Super website offering new tools, modules, calculators and educational content tailored to the different phases of super and retirement journeys.

“These changes will drive more efficiencies in our fund to deliver strongly for members – through reduced fees from a more streamlined fund and a better, tailored member experience,” said Equip Super, CEO, Scott Cameron.

“This positions the fund to achieve its strategic objective of growing to $50 billion of funds under management,” he said.

With more than 140,000 members, Equip Super currently has $30 billion FUM, with a growth target of $50 billion.

“There are benefits to scale, but we are not pursuing growth for growth’s sake,” said Cameron. “We aspire to be a different type of fund—one that’s big enough to matter, but small enough to care—always valuing our connection and commitment to our members, employers and the communities in which they live and work.

“We see a place in the industry for a fund of scale that offers a better experience and connection for members and employers, driving the best retirement outcomes possible.

“Equip Super is more than a name: it is synonymous with what members and employers want, a tailored proactive partnership approach providing expert advice and better outcomes. We are all about equipping members today, so they are ready for tomorrow,” he said.

“With our new brand platform, we are doubling down on our member service experience. Our goal is to equip our members with knowledge and confidence, through both one-to-one interactions with financial planners and a brand new suite of online educational tools,” Cameron said.

The Equip Super rebrand includes a new logo, which features arrows as a metaphor for moving members and employers forward with confidence and purpose.

The rebrand is the culmination of Equip Super’s ‘One Fund’ project, consolidating its funds with improved investment options, a personalised, streamlined service experience and overall reductions in fees.

“The completion of ‘One Fund’ means our members will now enjoy a more fit-for-purpose investment menu, a more consistent service experience across the board, and in most cases a more competitive offer in terms of fees,” said Cameron.

As part of the changes, the fund also closed four brands, MyLife MySuper, MyLife MyPension, Transport Industry Super (TIS) and MyLife MyAdvice. The members from these brands have been transitioned into Catholic Super, with MyLife MyAdvice changing to Catholic Super Financial Planning. The overarching Togethr Trustees logo has also been retired, while the Trustee name remains.

“The greatest beneficiaries of these changes will be our members,” said Cameron. “That’s who we’re doing it for, because they are ultimately who we’re here for.”