Entries For Cannes Lions Down 1% YoY, Down 38% From 2016 High

Entries for the Cannes Lions Awards are down some 38 per cent since their highest level in 2016 and down one per cent compared to last year.

In total, some 26,753 submissions were received by the awards show – with B&T on hand and ready to report on the ground.

Simon Cook, CEO of Lions, said that the number of entries was “broadly flat” but that the number of delegates had increased, with more brands and chief marketing officers attending too.

Agencies are the biggest entrants to the awards but entries from brands increased by six per cent and from media owners by 31 per cent.

However, there has been some strong growth for Lions in the not-traditional disciplines. Entries in the Creative Business Transformation, Creative Commerce and Creative Strategy categories were up eight, 18 and five per cent, respectively.

Similarly, the Social and Influencer Lions have seen entries grow by 21 per cent – the highest since its launch in 2018.

Lions’ new Use of Humour category is proving to be no joke. Sitting across 13 Lions, it makes up five per cent of all entries within those Lions.

Marian Brannelly, Lions’ global director of awards, said that this demonstrated a “shift in tone” and “the rise of effective commercial work designed to entertain.”

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity runs from 17-20 June. B&T will keep you abreast of everything that goes on and all the Aussie (and Kiwi) winners.