Entries Closing Soon For The Monster Children Film Awards Presented By Lake Wānaka Tourism   

Back for a second year, entries are now open for the Monster Children Film Awards presented by Lake Wānaka Tourism with supporting partners Sony and Film Queenstown Lakes.

With $30,000 (NZD) in prizes up for grabs aspiring filmmakers are being asked to submit entries on this year’s theme: Regeneration.

Entry is free and all the submitted films receive exposure to a considerable audience via the Monster Children website and Lake Wānaka Tourism channels.

A short list of ten films will be selected and then judged by a once again stellar panel of industry guest judges: Malia James, Peter Burger and Clare Plueckhahn, representing all parts of the globe and a wide range of genres.

The winner will receive a $10,000 (NZD) cash prize, Sony hardware equipment worth $10,000, plus production costs to co-direct their short film idea in Wānaka, with support from Monster Children and the local film industry.

The four runners-up will receive $1,000 in cash and a $500 Sony voucher for submitting their treatment ideas.

Gizelle Regan, marketing and communications manager, Lake Wānaka Tourism said: “Last year, the theme of our inaugural and hugely successful Monster Children Short Film Awards was A Sense of Place, and we saw 223 incredible entries.

This year the theme is Regeneration; supporting all the work we are undertaking in this space to bring awareness to, and the immediate need for, localised climate, conservation, and biodiversity action.”

It could be a documentary, an interview, or something entirely abstract. The most important thing is that the film interprets the themes of the importance of Regeneration and is at least 30 seconds long, but no longer than 10 minutes.”

Hurry! Submissions close on Sunday 14 May at 11.59pm AEST.