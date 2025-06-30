Enero Sells 51% Stake In OBMedia

Enero Group has announced it has sold its 51% stake in AdTech business OBMedia to the existing 49% minority shareholders.

Enero Group’s chief operating officer, Ian Ball, said: “This divestment supports our strategy to focus on our award-winning agencies where we see the greatest potential for growth, differentiation, and value creation. Enero is proud to be home to three specialist, high-performing, profitable agencies: Hotwire Global, BMF and Orchard. Each agency has strong leadership, a distinct value proposition and a consistent track record of delivering world-class results for clients.

“With a more defined portfolio, and an exclusive focus on building each of our agencies, we’re now committed to building the next chapter of growth, driving outstanding results for clients, attracting top talent, and delivering strong returns for shareholders. We believe we have the right platform and portfolio in place to do just that. As reflected in the positive FY25 Results, we are pleased that our agencies continue to deliver innovative, world-class work and meaningful outcomes for clients, providing a solid foundation to capitalise on future growth opportunities”.

The sale of OBMedia follows a strong run of momentum and new business wins across the Enero Group, including BMF recently winning the Westpac creative account and taking home Spikes Asia’s Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix Award, while Orchard was appointed the digital agency of record for Royal Agricultural Society. Meanwhile, Hotwire has deepened its global integration with ROI·DNA, secured a string of new client partnerships and continued to build on its reputation for tech-fuelled communications and marketing.