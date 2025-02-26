MarketingNewsletter

Enero Revenue Slips, Blames “Challenging” Tech & Adtech Markets

Enero, owner of BMF, Orchard and Hotwire, has seen its revenue slip 12 per cent in its H1 earnings to $88.3 million from $100.4 million.

Its net profit after tax dropped $3.2 million from $6.7 million—or nearly 52 per cent.

Net revenue in its Technology, Healthcare and Consumer Practice dipped eight per cent compared to the prior half to $68.7 million.

Nevertheless, the business said its this practice continues to be lauded in the industry with BMF winning Most Effective Creative Agency at the Australian Effie Awards.

Orchard was the most-awarded healthcare agency at the PRIME Awards, which honours excellence in healthcare marketing effectiveness. Meanwhile, Hotwire also took home the award for Best Account-Based Marketing Campaign at the B2B Marketing Awards.

BMF also had a few big wins recently including OpenAI, GSK, BioGaia and Westpac, as well as its widely expected Tourism Tasmania retention.

Net revenue in its OBMedia division stood at $19.6 million, down five per cent compared to the prior half (-23 per cent YoY) impacted by challenging AdTech market conditions.

