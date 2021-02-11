Enero Posts Impressive Half-Years, As CFO Brendan York Departs

Enero Posts Impressive Half-Years, As CFO Brendan York Departs
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Enero Group has reported its half year results for the six months ended 31 December 2020. The results highlight a strong financial performance during a challenging environment and represent the rollout of its creativity-led, data smart and technology-enabled strategy that aims to scale and expand the progressive capabilities of its core agency brands, including BMF, Hotwire and Orchard.  

The group’s net revenue was up 19 per cent to $81 and operating EBITDA up 129.2 per cent to $24.3 million on the prior reporting period. 

International markets (USA and Europe) represented 60 per cent of the Group’s net revenue and 73 per cent of the Group’s operating EBITDA.

Operations in North America (primarily through OBMedia in the USA) drove the majority of the net revenue and operating EBITDA growth, up 66 per cent and 187.9 per cent respectively on the prior reporting period.

Adding to the momentum is the increased revenue growth in Australia at seven per cent and UK and Europe at two per cent.

Enero Group CEO, Brent Scrimshaw (main photo) said: “We delivered an excellent performance in the first half of the year, with all agency brands exceeding expectations despite the obvious challenging health and economic environments faced in all of our key geographies. 

“Our strong client sector exposure to technology, healthcare and consumer staples, where activity level remains high, resulted in 19 per cent organic revenue growth. Whilst there was also some benefit received from an operating cost perspective due to travel restrictions, this is a result to be proud of and I want to acknowledge the incredible efforts from all our brands and their teams during this period.   

“These results demonstrate the Group’s strategy of integration, transformation and acceleration is working and we will continue to focus on growing our core brands in the second half of the year, building further scale and additional digital capabilities across markets with more integrated services from our complimentary brands. We have a proactive M&A strategy in play, however, with ongoing travel restrictions we are stepping through any future opportunities cautiously to ensure the right business and cultural alignment,” Scrimshaw added.  

Enero also announced that Brendan York, the Enero group CFO and company secretary, will be leaving the Group on 31 March 2021. York has been with the Group for almost 15 years and was part of the team that steered Enero through a number of strategic phases, acquisitions, divestments and the transformation to what Enero is today.  

 York commented, “I am privileged to be leaving the Group in a very strong position and to have been a part of a unique story in the marketing services industry. I have thoroughly enjoyed being a trusted partner and custodian of some outstanding agencies across Australia, UK, Europe and the USA over a long period of time and proud they have maintained their brand identity. I’d like to thank the wonderful group of colleagues I have been lucky to work with over the years and thank you for your commitment to your agencies and Enero. Enero is in a great place to continue its trajectory and prove that Australia can be the successful base for a marketing services group with a global mindset.’’ 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Enero

Latest News

Havaianas Turn Bondi Icebergs Rainbow For Pride, Via Monster Children Creative
  • Advertising

Havaianas Turn Bondi Icebergs Rainbow For Pride, Via Monster Children Creative

Havaianas Australia has turned Bondi’s iconic Icebergs pool into a fifty-metre long LGBTQIA+ pride flag. The eight lanes of the pool will be coloured in the stripes of the Pride flag, where each colour represents an important value held by the LGBTQIA+ community. The display will be visible until 4pm on Valentine’s Day, and was […]

Optus Sport Launches ‘Fall In Love With Football’ Campaign For Valentine’s Day
  • Marketing

Optus Sport Launches ‘Fall In Love With Football’ Campaign For Valentine’s Day

Optus Sports has launched a new Valentine’s day campaign urging customers to fall in love with football. The campaign is comprised of Valentine’s Day themed puns, graphics, and videos across the Optus Sport platform and social channels. Corin Dimopolous, Optus Sport’s Head of TV and Content, said, “We all know that our one true love […]

Contiki Shares Travel Love Stories For Valentine’s Day
  • Marketing

Contiki Shares Travel Love Stories For Valentine’s Day

Contiki have shared the results of a survey found that twenty percent of travellers found love on their Contiki trip. A surprisingly impressive eight percent even said it wasn’t just a holiday fling, but a romance that lasted off the plane! Perhaps even more surprising, ninety percent of young people interviewed said they believe romance […]

Indigenous Basketball Australia Celebrates Key Partners For Inaugural Season
  • Media

Indigenous Basketball Australia Celebrates Key Partners For Inaugural Season

Indigenous Basketball Australia (IBA) and Olympian Patty Mills (pictured) have announced significant key partnerships for the IBA’s inaugural season. The IBA’s key partners include global sportswear performance brand Under Armour, supermarket Coles, the world’s biggest basketball supplier Spalding and specialty officiating brands Ref Warehouse and ARCHER Officials. Founded by Patty Mills, NBA Champion, three-time Olympian […]

Retail Out-of-Home Leads Outdoor Media Resurgence Post COVID-19
  • Marketing

Retail Out-of-Home Leads Outdoor Media Resurgence Post COVID-19

With the out-of-home advertising category one of the hardest hit by COVID, the latest Standard Media Index* data reveals that retail out-of-home grew its share in the last quarter of 2020, leading the resurgence of the outdoor media category.

RSPCA NSW Appoints Magnum & Co For 2021 Campaigns
  • Marketing

RSPCA NSW Appoints Magnum & Co For 2021 Campaigns

Brand Communications agency Magnum & Co have been appointed For 2021 by RSPCA NSW after developing the brand’s communications strategy in 2020. This year, Magnum & Co will be working with the RSPCA to roll out a strategic communications plan along with broader integrated campaigns, including the brand’s 150th anniversary. Magnum & Co will focus […]