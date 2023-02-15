Enero Posts Impressive 39% Revenue Growth In Half Yearlies

Enero Posts Impressive 39% Revenue Growth In Half Yearlies
Enero Group Limited has reported its results for the six months ended 31 December 2022, highlighting a continuation of its strong global growth trajectory over the past five years, with FY23 H1 net revenue and EBITDA both climbing 39 per cent.

Enero’s diversified portfolio, and the execution of its strategy, underpins continued growth across key financial metrics, despite global macroeconomic challenges. The global creative technology company’s latest financial results are driven by strong returns primarily from its strategic investments in OBMedia, and continued progress with the integration of clients across the portfolio.

“Our financial results in the first half of FY23 are driven by a continued focus on our operating strategy and the strong execution across our diversified portfolio. While the macroeconomic environment has led to some market headwinds, each business in our portfolio continues to contribute to the Group’s profitability, with the creative technology and data segment, in particular, delivering a standout performance,” said Brent Scrimshaw (lead image), Enero Group CEO.

“Enero’s deep and enduring client relationships and the strategic relevance of our market leading capabilities are key differentiators for continued business success. In today’s dynamic global marketplace, this progressive capability mix continues to build upon our strong track record of sustainable revenue and EBITDA growth and positions us well to capitalise on the digital agendas and brand transformation solutions for clients worldwide.”

Enero Group’s creative technology and data segment (Orchard and OBMedia) grew revenue by 57 per cent, while its brand transformation segment (BMF, Hotwire Group, and CPR) increased its revenue by 26 per cent.

New client wins for Orchard such as BeiGene and Janssen benefited H1, while OBMedia continued to invest in artificial intelligence and expanded traffic sources, driving an increase in customers for advertisers and revenue for partners.

With creative, technology, and data-enabled businesses seeking an increased need for outsourced support and brands shifting towards more integrated solutions to further their own reputation, relationships, and revenues, Hotwire recently launched a global growth team, led by former USA Co-President Laura Macdonald, along with a new suite of insight-led solutions for data and analytics. In addition, BMF continued to show its strength in the consumer and government sectors, recently extending its 21-year long-term contract with ALDI Australia and landing the creative account for global car sharing platform Turo, amongst other new local and international clients.

Throughout H1 FY23, Enero Group companies were recognised around the world for their work, with Orchard winning Rising Star Solution Partner of the Year for APAC by Optimizely and PRIME’s Healthcare Marketing Creativity in Communication Award with Sanofi; BMF continued to broaden its offering, taking home B&T’s Branding, Design and CX Agency of the Year and receiving seven accolades at the Real Media Awards including Brand of the Year for its work with ALDI Australia; and Hotwire being named Diversity and Inclusion Company of the Year by The Drum PR Awards.

Commenting on Enero Group’s outlook for continued growth in FY23, Scrimshaw added: “We have positioned Enero’s capability suite to focus on high-growth brand transformation, creative technology, and data verticals with expectations for continued growth in FY23 and beyond.­

“Through the acquisitions of ROI DNA and GetIT, Enero now has market-leading performance marketing capabilities which provide us with additional opportunities to grow around the world. Through our deep vertical expertise and integrated client support, we are confident we will continue to deliver ongoing growth as we leverage programmatic digital media, marketing automation, and data analytics services.”

