Enero Posts Impressive 39% Revenue Growth In Half Yearlies
Enero Group Limited has reported its results for the six months ended 31 December 2022, highlighting a continuation of its strong global growth trajectory over the past five years, with FY23 H1 net revenue and EBITDA both climbing 39 per cent.
Enero’s diversified portfolio, and the execution of its strategy, underpins continued growth across key financial metrics, despite global macroeconomic challenges. The global creative technology company’s latest financial results are driven by strong returns primarily from its strategic investments in OBMedia, and continued progress with the integration of clients across the portfolio.
“Our financial results in the first half of FY23 are driven by a continued focus on our operating strategy and the strong execution across our diversified portfolio. While the macroeconomic environment has led to some market headwinds, each business in our portfolio continues to contribute to the Group’s profitability, with the creative technology and data segment, in particular, delivering a standout performance,” said Brent Scrimshaw (lead image), Enero Group CEO.
“Enero’s deep and enduring client relationships and the strategic relevance of our market leading capabilities are key differentiators for continued business success. In today’s dynamic global marketplace, this progressive capability mix continues to build upon our strong track record of sustainable revenue and EBITDA growth and positions us well to capitalise on the digital agendas and brand transformation solutions for clients worldwide.”
Enero Group’s creative technology and data segment (Orchard and OBMedia) grew revenue by 57 per cent, while its brand transformation segment (BMF, Hotwire Group, and CPR) increased its revenue by 26 per cent.
New client wins for Orchard such as BeiGene and Janssen benefited H1, while OBMedia continued to invest in artificial intelligence and expanded traffic sources, driving an increase in customers for advertisers and revenue for partners.
With creative, technology, and data-enabled businesses seeking an increased need for outsourced support and brands shifting towards more integrated solutions to further their own reputation, relationships, and revenues, Hotwire recently launched a global growth team, led by former USA Co-President Laura Macdonald, along with a new suite of insight-led solutions for data and analytics. In addition, BMF continued to show its strength in the consumer and government sectors, recently extending its 21-year long-term contract with ALDI Australia and landing the creative account for global car sharing platform Turo, amongst other new local and international clients.
Throughout H1 FY23, Enero Group companies were recognised around the world for their work, with Orchard winning Rising Star Solution Partner of the Year for APAC by Optimizely and PRIME’s Healthcare Marketing Creativity in Communication Award with Sanofi; BMF continued to broaden its offering, taking home B&T’s Branding, Design and CX Agency of the Year and receiving seven accolades at the Real Media Awards including Brand of the Year for its work with ALDI Australia; and Hotwire being named Diversity and Inclusion Company of the Year by The Drum PR Awards.
Commenting on Enero Group’s outlook for continued growth in FY23, Scrimshaw added: “We have positioned Enero’s capability suite to focus on high-growth brand transformation, creative technology, and data verticals with expectations for continued growth in FY23 and beyond.
“Through the acquisitions of ROI DNA and GetIT, Enero now has market-leading performance marketing capabilities which provide us with additional opportunities to grow around the world. Through our deep vertical expertise and integrated client support, we are confident we will continue to deliver ongoing growth as we leverage programmatic digital media, marketing automation, and data analytics services.”
Please login with linkedin to commentEnero
Latest News
Revium Pinches BDO’s Rebecca White As Queensland Agency Director
Revium today announced its Australian expansion with the opening of an office in Brisbane and the appointment of Rebecca White as Queensland agency director. With more than twenty years of experience in digital transformation, business growth consulting and digital marketing across myriad industries, White joins Revium from advisory and accounting firm BDO, where she was […]
Brittany Higgins’ Fiancé David Sharaz Resigns From SCA Radio Job
Think this story simply won't die? Get ready for a bit more zombification here.
Coles Liquor “Almost Running” Social Ads On ChatGPT Exec Tells eTail Conference
Coles confirms it's an early adopter of ChatGPT technology. Yet, still can't get the trolleys to run in a straight line.
Twitter Puts The “Hash” In Hashtag As It Relaxes Cannabis Ad Policy
Twitter office biscuit barrel cleaned out this morning after a relaxation in cannabis ad policy.
Amperity Announces Senior Hires Rian Smith & Sam Bessey
Amperity may sound like a pre-dinner snifter designed to stimulate the palate, however that would actually be aperitif.
NBA Basketball School Launches In Australia With Now We Collide
The NBA announces latest basketball promotion in Australia. Gridiron confirms it gave up long ago.
Alicia Keys Declares “Paradis(e) Is On Earth” With Hennessy Paradis Brand Partnership
Hennessy throws off its gun-toting rapper reputation by enlisting Alicia Keys who B&T understands is sans gun-toting.
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Show Off Son On Vogue Cover & People Are Losing Their Minds
Haven't been called a wanker or stuck-up for a bit? The simple addition of Vogue to your coffee table should rectify it.
“UnGENderwear Your Underwear” With Revolution360’s Street Art Campaign For Bonds
Bonds the latest brand to show off its PRIDE credentials! Like, what were you expecting? Makita Chainsaws?
Daily ChatGPT: Nissan’s Never-Ending Ariya Lo-Fi Ad
B&T again putting today's articles through ChatGPT. It's a bit like the work experience student you can't mistreat.
SCA Posts Half Years – Revenues Stagnant But Will Pay Dividend
Southern Cross Austereo posts half yearly results. Choirboys' 'Run To Paradise' royalty cheque markedly up on last year.
Australian Defence Force Launches Latest Recruitment Campaign Via VMLY&R
Latest Defence Force recruitment ad again skirts around that little issue about having to kill people.
“Surreal!” Last Year’s Young Lions Winners Reflect On Cannes. Are You Next?
Cannes brings together the cream of adland to complain about flying economy and whinge about the indifferent French.
Wednesday TV Ratings: MAFS Soars Like An Eagle, The Dog House All The More Doggie
Yet again, MAFS confirms its all-conquering status as desperate rivals mull Best Of Red Faces reboot.
The Festival Of Creativity And Design Kicks Off Via Semi Permanent
Semi Permanent may sound like the perennial state of most teenage boys, but as you'll read here, it's a conference.
Aussies Could Soon Opt-Out Of Ad Targeting Based On Personal Information
Big Brother watching just a little bit less on this news. Unless, of course, you use TikTok then you're really rooted.
OMA Annoints Elizabeth McIntyre As New CEO
Outdoor Media Association names new CEO. Apparently having tan lines was advantageous in the recruitment process.
Anzu & Livewire Extend In-Game Advertising Partnership
Anzu and Livewire have extended their advertising partnership. Still fierce rivals at Thursday netball comp, however.
Foxtel Announces Ads On Binge
Are you both BINGE subscriber & regularly at a loss about anti-dandruff shampoos? Help has arrived in the form of ads.
Fostering A Culture Of Belonging In A Hybrid World With Atlassian’s Lisa Cutmore
B&T's chatting with Atlassian’s Lisa Cutmore. No, we didn't feel guilty her picking up the coffee tab.
Daily ChatGPT: Robot Judges The Super Bowl Ads
Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite out best-performing article from the previous day to see if we, as writers, still have any purpose and meaning in this brave new world. And boy, have we got a doozy today. The Super Bowl happened over the weekend and, as ever, the ads and Halftime show […]
Tortoise & Hare Names Martin Carlill In Digital Lead Role
Martin Carlill has won the race to become CX agency Tortoise & Hare's new digital lead.
VaynerMedia Names Yash Murthy As Group Creative Director
VaynerMedia names Yash Murthy as new creative director. Also happy to go by the Yash Man, Murts or the Yash-a-nator.
Indie Agency SLIK Strengthens Indigenous Credentials
If B&T ever handed out a fruit cake for top industry initiative, SLIK would be picking out the glacé cherries today.
Aussie Ad Vet Mat Baxter To Launch Design Agency Huge In Australia
Mat Baxter bringing his design agency Huge to Australia. Here's hoping it's called Huge Down Under.
Create Trustworthy Content Via Taboola & Time Partnership
Is your content so dodgy it comes with the Milli Vanilli seal of approval? This may or may not help with credibility.
Media.Monks: CMOs Will Become CIOs As West Follows China
B&T drops by Media.Monks' Sydney office for this interview and a rather unfortunate 21-6 ping-pong shellacking.
Brand Pride Lands On Sydney Streets via QMS
Sydney streets set to be awash with the Pride rainbow! Which is better than the usual vomit, garbage and dead rats.
Aggressive Anti-Tesla Ad Airs During Super Bowl, While Elon (& Rupert) Watch On From The Stands
Umming and ahing over getting a new Tesla? You'll be "no f@cking waying" after watching this terminal takedown.
“One Of The Best Ads I’ve Ever Seen!” Nissan Unveils Four-Hour Lofi Ad & People Are Loving it!
B&T does warn this ad goes for a butt-aching four hours. That said, we could definitely do with the dwell time.
Pinterest Academy Finally Comes To Aus To Help Marketers Pinch Pennies Off Pinners
Pinterest has launched the Pinterest Academy, an e-learning platform helping advertisers engage and inspire their target audiences on the platform. Courses will start with the basics, covering topics such as ‘Why Pinterest?’ From there, Pinterest Academy courses will share guidance on ad formats and how to use measurement tools. Plus, they will take a look […]
Principals Introduces Semiotics Services To Help Brands Make Deeper Connections
Branding design agency Principals now offering a semiotics service. That's branding and thankfully not gay conversion.
Tuesday TV Ratings: The Hundred With Andy Lee Struggles In Later Time Slot
Hamish & Andy are the chocolate cake of TV - everything's better with it. Or perhaps not, as these numbers infer.
Instagram To Can Live Stream Shopping Feature
Friends planning an intervention over your online shopping addiction? Get the shakes and the chills with this news.
Want A Ticket To Cairns? Here’s What To Tell Your CFO
Cannes In Cairns is undoubtedly THE hottest ticket in town. Although that is completely dependant on Céline touring.
LiSTNR Announced Australia’s Number One Podcast Network
LiSTNR has had a strong start to 2023 reaffirming its position as Australia’s number one podcast network with more than 6.16 million monthly listeners in the January Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR also retained the number one podcasts in its genre, including “Hamish & Andy” as Australia’s favourite comedy podcast, “7am” with Schwartz Media […]