Energy Safe Victoria Partners With DPR&Co For Certificate Of Electrical Safety Campaign

Energy Safe Victoria has launched a new public safety campaign to alert Victorians to the importance of obtaining a Certificate of Electrical Safety from their licensed electrician.

Your electrician is responsible for providing you with a certificate after any work has been completed. This is your proof that the work is safe and compliant.

“Research highlighted low awareness and understanding of what a ‘licensed electrician’ really means, what a certificate is, and when to ask about one. This can put Victorians, their families and their homes at risk of non-compliant electrical work,” Jonathan Granger, Energy Safe’s head of communications and marketing, said.

After a competitive pitch, Energy Safe appointed DPR&Co to create a campaign that would grab attention and highlight the importance of the certificate.

“This message is for all Victorian householders, whether owners or renters. Even those renting need to be confident that their landlord or real estate agent is ensuring electrical safety in their home,” Granger said.

The task for DPR&Co was to raise awareness without fearmongering or pointing the finger at electricians – many of whom are doing the right thing.

“We needed to convey a serious message in a distinctive and positive manner,” said DPR&Co co-founder and executive creative director Richard Ralphsmith. “This is an eye-catching, memorable campaign that delivers clear, action-oriented messaging”.

The “Keeping you Energy Safe. Always.” campaign also introduces the new Energy Safe sign-off, ” Energy Safe. Always.” illuminated in vibrant neon lights.

The campaign will run across multiple channels, including BVOD, digital display, OOH, print, radio and social.

Campaign Credits:

Creative Agency: DPR&Co

Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director: Richard Ralphsmith

Art Director: Tassy Kontogiannis

Copywriter: Maddy Gilfillan

Group Account Director: Leanne O’Connor

Account Director: Carla Brugliera

Production company: Sense6

Director: David Finnegan

Producer: Kylie Risson