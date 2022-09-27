Energy Firm ENGIE Launches “Zero Is Everything” In New Work From AJF Partnership

Independent power company ENGIE has launched its first locally made brand campaign with AJF Partnership demonstrating that, for ENGIE, the race to achieve net zero is everything.

The new campaign aims to highlight ENGIE’s multi-sector approach, including low-carbon electricity generation, customer solutions and energy infrastructure. The audience will join the race to net zero as it follows the film’s hero while she accumulates speed and momentum. It’s inspired by the many activities of ENGIE that surround her from an array of batteries in Hazelwood, to a wind farm in Willogoleche.

Simply Energy chief customer officer, Andrea Bernard said, “As a global leader in the transition to a zero-carbon economy, we wanted to demonstrate that our ambition to achieve net zero requires a multi-pronged approach that includes low-carbon energy generation like solar and wind, and infrastructure investments like Greater Springfield, Australia’s first net zero community.

“The launch of this campaign in Australia demonstrates our commitment to achieving net zero by 2045 and we’re excited to be on the journey for the benefit of our customers and beyond.”

AJF Partnership Creative Director, Andy Jones said, “Very early on, we knew that we wanted a campaign that reflected the same sense of velocity, urgency and drive that we felt when we first started working with the ENGIE team.

“Their determination and investment to achieve net zero in Australia and around the world is simply inspiring and we’re thrilled to have produced a campaign that represents this in a new and exciting way.”

The campaign launches across Australia on TV, social, outdoor and digital platforms this week.

Campaign credits

Client: ENGIE

Chief Customer Officer: Andrea Bernard

Head of Brand: Belinda Mekis

Head of Acquisition and Digital: Penny Maher

Brand and Sponsorship Manager: Rio Ryan

Creative: AJF Partnership

Film Production: MOFA

Media: TMS