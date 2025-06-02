End-Of-Life Planning Platform Critical Info Unveils Its First Major Media Campaign With 3AW Via Media Words

Critical Info, the Australian end-of-life planning platform, has unveiled its first major media campaign with Melbourne radio station 3AW, supported by an integrated digital and social media strategy, developed by Media Words.

The campaign marks a significant milestone for the platform that helps Australians organise their personal paperwork and end-of-life wishes, making critical information easily accessible when it matters most.

The campaign creative, ‘Addressing Life’s Most Important Conversations,’ developed by Media Words partner, Chasing Albert, tackles the often-avoided topic of end-of-life planning with sensitivity and practical solutions.

The creative messaging poses questions such as: “When you die, someone will be left with many stressful decisions related to your things, funeral, pets—everything. Do they know what you’d want?”

Critical Info is a simple system designed to help Australians sort their personal paperwork for when their information becomes critical. The platform allows users to learn about end-of-life choices and document them securely, create thorough end-of life plans that align with personal values and wishes, and share important information with two trusted contacts.

The platform connects Australians with more than 200 specialists in death care, bereavement support, and end-of-life planning, providing comprehensive resources during difficult times.

The new campaign messaging emphasises Critical Info’s mission as a social enterprise: to help people preserve their wishes, reduce the administrative burden on loved ones, and ensure their affairs are managed according to their values.

Complementing the radio campaign, Critical Info is rolling out a comprehensive digital strategy across multiple channels, ensuring its message reaches Australians where they consume content most frequently.

“Our mission is to take the stress and uncertainty out of estate management and end-of-life ceremonies,” said Catherine Ashton, Critical Info founder. “We’re giving people the tools to be actively involved in their own memorial planning and decide the future of their legacy.

“This campaign represents our commitment to making end-of-life planning accessible and less daunting for all Australians. By combining the trust and reach of 3AW with targeted digital engagement, we’re meeting people where they are and encouraging important conversations.”

Critical Info’s first campaign follows the appointment of Media Words, an independent media consultancy, to manage the media account. Under its new remit, Media Words handles media strategy, planning and trading for the platform, along with website and creative development.

“From the outset, Media Words understood what Critical Info stands for—compassion, clarity, and community,” said Ashton.

“What sets them apart is their ability to combine deep empathy with sharp strategy—they’re driven by what the data tells us about our audience and tailor every campaign to meet people where they are. As a purpose-led social enterprise, having a media team that honours our mission while maximising impact across channels is invaluable.”

Media Words operates on an “Inner Circle” approach—tapping vetted specialists rather than pretending to master everything in-house.

“Twenty-five years in this business teaches you who actually delivers and who just talks a good game. Our inner circle isn’t big. It’s selective. These are the people we’d bet our reputation on because we have,” said Elise Hedley-Dale, Media Words founder.

For Critical Info’s creative, Media Words partnered with marketing agency Chasing Albert.

“We do what we do well. We’re honest about what we don’t,” explained Hedley-Dale.

“Chasing Albert brought the sharp communication and creative expertise this campaign needed.”