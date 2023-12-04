Emporium Unveils Unique Christmas Campaign: “Every Tradition Starts Somewhere”

Emporium Unveils Unique Christmas Campaign: “Every Tradition Starts Somewhere”
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



This holiday season, Emporium Melbourne has announced its festive creative campaign that celebrates and encourages the Melbourne community to embrace their personal ‘untraditional traditions’ – the unique traditions that make Christmas truly special for them, and their family.

The campaign’s tagline, “Every tradition starts somewhere”, reflects Emporium’s commitment to embracing, inspiring and applauding diverse traditions that celebrate individuality and creativity across our great, multi-cultural city.

Emporium believes that traditions are not one-size-fits-all and that they should reflect who you and your loved ones are. Whether it’s an obsession with nutcrackers, a passion for wrapping paper fashion, or a fabulous holiday drag performance, the premium retail precinct wants to inspire Melbournians to start their own, one-of-a-kind tradition.

Emporium Melbourne praises the creative campaign development, production and local Melbournian talent sourcing by FABRIC AGENCY, who have brought these inimitable stories to life. Their expertise in creative storytelling and talent curation played the integral role.

“The magic of the holiday season comes from the curious traditions we love, and love to hate. They have surprising origin stories and a surprising ability to move us emotionally. To have cut-through during this very busy and oversaturated holiday period in retail, we positioned Emporium Melbourne as the place to celebrate the wonderful and the weird traditions that are famously part of Melbourne’s culture,” said Keenan Motto, Creative Partner at FABRIC.

Martine Criswick, Head of Brand, Marketing and Experience at Vicinity Centres (VIC/TAS/DFO) is thrilled with the creative as it connects with Melbournians and celebrates the festive season in a truly authentic way. It also enables Emporium Melbourne to deliver a unique Christmas campaign that supports our retail partners at this key time. “It was vital that we delivered a strategically impactful campaign, with both an aesthetic appeal and tangible commercial outcomes. Our goal was to deliver an umbrella campaign that would tap into and engage with our community in a uniquely Emporium Melbourne way, whilst also delivering a platform for key tactics during this important retail period.”

As part of the inspired campaign, Emporium Melbourne showcases the following intriguing and locally based stories who embraced an untraditional tradition, and have turned it into every year customs: Originating from Highett, Michelle Gissara is a nutcracker collector extraordinaire. What began as a small infatuation with nutcrackers has blossomed into a beloved family tradition. Each year, Michelle and her family add new members to their nutcracker family, making their holiday season truly spectacular. Michelle believes that anyone can be as passionate about nutcrackers as she is; they just need to give it a try.

Hailing from Fitzroy North, Chad Camp is a wrapping paper fashion designer with an exceptional holiday tradition. Faced with the abundance of wrapping paper after gift exchanges one year, Chad and his family turned recycling into an art form. Their Christmas Wrapping Couture Collection is a stylish, eco-friendly twist on holiday fashion.

In Kew East, Tynan Smith, the Holiday Drag Glitterati, hosts ‘Sabrina’s Fantastic Amazing Gorgeous Talent Showcase: Christmas Edition.’ Tynan’s tradition is all about bringing the queer community together for a fabulous and joyous holiday celebration. With vibrant outfits and festive spirits, this event has become an iconic holiday institution, where everyone shows up with bells on, quite literally.

The exceptional storytelling of the campaign was harnessed to elevate the tactical plays undertaken; a considered media buy and vibrant social media rollout with content creator engagements, a comprehensive EDM distribution, curated gift guides, captivating in-centre advertising, gift card competitions, and of course extended trading hours – making the approach that much more engaging and effective.

The media buy for this campaign was expertly handled by Nunn Media, ensuring that the festive essence reaches the right audiences through various channels, creating widespread impact this Christmas.

Additionally, the influencer strategy was executed by True North Media. Their understanding of how to connect with influencers who resonate with the Emporium brand has been crucial in amplifying the key message of showcasing untraditional traditions, which lead them to engaging the effervescent Jess Rae King and fabulous fashion duo Ginger & Carman to create social content which showcases how they each revel in their own personal Christmas customs, supporting the campaign’s spirit.

Join Emporium Melbourne in celebrating a diverse and untraditional holiday season. Be inspired to start your and your families own unconventional traditions, because at Emporium, “Every tradition starts somewhere.”




Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Amazon Prime Secures Rights To Next Cricket World Cup
  • Media

Amazon Prime Secures Rights To Next Cricket World Cup

In a massive shift in the broadcasting landscape, Amazon Prime has secured the Australian rights to the next cricket World Cup alongside a range of other tournaments run by the International Cricket Council (ICC) until 2027. The deal means that Australian Cricket fans can only access the tournaments if they have a paid subscription to […]

Limited Tickets Still Available For First Ever Industry Pantomime
  • Advertising

Limited Tickets Still Available For First Ever Industry Pantomime

With just over 24 hours to go until the world premiere of Addy Lala and the Mood Tea Thieves, limited tickets are still available for the pantomime, which will run for one night only at the Everest Theatre in Sydney’s Seymour Centre on December 5th. All in the industry are encouraged to come along to […]

Palin Communications joins GlobalCom PR Network
  • Marketing

Palin Communications joins GlobalCom PR Network

Specialist Australian health PR agency, Palin Communications, has joined GlobalCom PR Network with a view to delivering meaningful, consistent, impactful, global health campaigns across a range of countries and regions.

2045: A New Melbourne-Based Creative Agency Founded by Tim Evans and Nick Auditore
  • Marketing

2045: A New Melbourne-Based Creative Agency Founded by Tim Evans and Nick Auditore

2045, a Melbourne-based creative agency founded by Tim Evans and Nick Auditore has just launched. The agency takes its name from the year futurist Ray Kurzweil predicted organic and artificial intelligence would converge. Lead Image: 2045 Team Evans was formerly a Partner and Executive Strategy Director at DT (now AKQA), before co-founding B.B.E in 2015. […]

New Years Eve fireworks
  • Marketing

National Breast Cancer Foundation Announced as Charity Partner For NYE Sydney

The National Breast Cancer Foundation has been announced as the Charity Partner for Sydney New Year’s Eve. The Australian not-for-profit organisation is represented by the pink ribbon and raises money to fund world-class research towards its vision of zero deaths from breast cancer. Research that saves lives through a better understanding of how to prevent […]

Reddit Updates Conversation Placement Ads Formats
  • Technology

Reddit Updates Conversation Placement Ads Formats

Reddit has announced updates to its new ads placement with Carousel Ads and Product Ads. These new units, placed in the heart of Reddit discussions, provide an even more dynamic and compelling way for advertisers to scale to relevant audiences, deliver deeper value to users, and drive stronger, full-funnel performance among the hundreds of thousands […]

Full Throttle Into 2024: Drive.com.au Announces 12 New Products In 2024 Upfronts
  • Media

Full Throttle Into 2024: Drive.com.au Announces 12 New Products In 2024 Upfronts

Automotive Network Drive has announced its 2024 upfronts, its biggest in more than a decade, with a suite of more than 12 new products that underpin its vision to be the number one automotive network in Australia. Now in its 27th year and with a monthly audience of 2.45 million, Drive is leveraging its reputation […]

oOh!media Unveils 51 New Large Format Sites This Year
  • Advertising

oOh!media Unveils 51 New Large Format Sites This Year

oOh!media continues to rapidly expand its large format digital network, launching seven new sites at premium locations across major arterials in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The latest large format digitals include another premium site in the exclusive Sydney suburb of Mosman. Positioned at the gateway of the lower north shore on Military Road, the high-impact […]

Seven Uses Gen AI to Push Tech Boundaries With Ignite
  • Media

Seven Uses Gen AI to Push Tech Boundaries With Ignite

The Seven Network revealed the results of the second round of its flagship innovation initiative – Ignite – which saw seven employee-led generative AI concepts selected for prototype development. An inspiring three-week event, Ignite brings together internal cross-functional teams of engineers, data scientists, product managers and staff from across the business to collaborate and develop […]

Australian Agency Engaging.io Slam Dunks With Texas NBA Team
  • Marketing

Australian Agency Engaging.io Slam Dunks With Texas NBA Team

Australian tech consultancy Engaging.io has scored a major business win with the appointment by a leading Texas-based US National Basketball Association (NBA) team to revolutionise its marketing and communication strategies. The powerhouse NBA franchise turned to Sydney-headquartered Engaging to spearhead a major HubSpot implementation, driving greater efficiencies, personalisation and a more seamless experience for fans. […]

Dentsu QLD Partners With DeadlyScience & UnLtd To Drive STEM Programs With First Nations Youth
  • Media

Dentsu QLD Partners With DeadlyScience & UnLtd To Drive STEM Programs With First Nations Youth

Dentsu Queensland has formed a strategic partnership with DeadlyScience, an organisation that provides science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) resources to Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander students across Australia. The partnership is in collaboration with UnLtd, which helps connect the media and marketing industries with charities helping children and young people at risk. This is […]

Revolution360 Parent Venetian Media Group Acquires Digital Native
  • Technology

Revolution360 Parent Venetian Media Group Acquires Digital Native

Victoria-based Venetian Media Group (VMG) has acquired web and digital strategy shop Digital Native. Lead image L-R: VMG CEO, Michael Fishwick; Digital Native big chief, Matt Gardan.  Digital Native specialises in digital strategy, branding, UX and web design it has deep experience in renewables, emerging technology and not-for-profit. Its web design process and collaborative approach […]

Murmur Group Launches High-Octane Campaign For Rare Spares Rockynats
  • Campaigns

Murmur Group Launches High-Octane Campaign For Rare Spares Rockynats

One of Australia’s biggest off-street car and motorbike festivals, Rare Spares Rockynats, is returning to Rockhampton for Easter 2024 and has kicked off its promotional calendar with a high-octane media campaign. The two-phase campaign, via award-winning marketing agency Murmur-Group, will launch across large format out-of-home and retail placements and will be supported by local radio, […]