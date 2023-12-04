Emporium Unveils Unique Christmas Campaign: “Every Tradition Starts Somewhere”

This holiday season, Emporium Melbourne has announced its festive creative campaign that celebrates and encourages the Melbourne community to embrace their personal ‘untraditional traditions’ – the unique traditions that make Christmas truly special for them, and their family.

The campaign’s tagline, “Every tradition starts somewhere”, reflects Emporium’s commitment to embracing, inspiring and applauding diverse traditions that celebrate individuality and creativity across our great, multi-cultural city.

Emporium believes that traditions are not one-size-fits-all and that they should reflect who you and your loved ones are. Whether it’s an obsession with nutcrackers, a passion for wrapping paper fashion, or a fabulous holiday drag performance, the premium retail precinct wants to inspire Melbournians to start their own, one-of-a-kind tradition.

Emporium Melbourne praises the creative campaign development, production and local Melbournian talent sourcing by FABRIC AGENCY, who have brought these inimitable stories to life. Their expertise in creative storytelling and talent curation played the integral role.

“The magic of the holiday season comes from the curious traditions we love, and love to hate. They have surprising origin stories and a surprising ability to move us emotionally. To have cut-through during this very busy and oversaturated holiday period in retail, we positioned Emporium Melbourne as the place to celebrate the wonderful and the weird traditions that are famously part of Melbourne’s culture,” said Keenan Motto, Creative Partner at FABRIC.

Martine Criswick, Head of Brand, Marketing and Experience at Vicinity Centres (VIC/TAS/DFO) is thrilled with the creative as it connects with Melbournians and celebrates the festive season in a truly authentic way. It also enables Emporium Melbourne to deliver a unique Christmas campaign that supports our retail partners at this key time. “It was vital that we delivered a strategically impactful campaign, with both an aesthetic appeal and tangible commercial outcomes. Our goal was to deliver an umbrella campaign that would tap into and engage with our community in a uniquely Emporium Melbourne way, whilst also delivering a platform for key tactics during this important retail period.”

As part of the inspired campaign, Emporium Melbourne showcases the following intriguing and locally based stories who embraced an untraditional tradition, and have turned it into every year customs: Originating from Highett, Michelle Gissara is a nutcracker collector extraordinaire. What began as a small infatuation with nutcrackers has blossomed into a beloved family tradition. Each year, Michelle and her family add new members to their nutcracker family, making their holiday season truly spectacular. Michelle believes that anyone can be as passionate about nutcrackers as she is; they just need to give it a try.

Hailing from Fitzroy North, Chad Camp is a wrapping paper fashion designer with an exceptional holiday tradition. Faced with the abundance of wrapping paper after gift exchanges one year, Chad and his family turned recycling into an art form. Their Christmas Wrapping Couture Collection is a stylish, eco-friendly twist on holiday fashion.

In Kew East, Tynan Smith, the Holiday Drag Glitterati, hosts ‘Sabrina’s Fantastic Amazing Gorgeous Talent Showcase: Christmas Edition.’ Tynan’s tradition is all about bringing the queer community together for a fabulous and joyous holiday celebration. With vibrant outfits and festive spirits, this event has become an iconic holiday institution, where everyone shows up with bells on, quite literally.

The exceptional storytelling of the campaign was harnessed to elevate the tactical plays undertaken; a considered media buy and vibrant social media rollout with content creator engagements, a comprehensive EDM distribution, curated gift guides, captivating in-centre advertising, gift card competitions, and of course extended trading hours – making the approach that much more engaging and effective.

The media buy for this campaign was expertly handled by Nunn Media, ensuring that the festive essence reaches the right audiences through various channels, creating widespread impact this Christmas.

Additionally, the influencer strategy was executed by True North Media. Their understanding of how to connect with influencers who resonate with the Emporium brand has been crucial in amplifying the key message of showcasing untraditional traditions, which lead them to engaging the effervescent Jess Rae King and fabulous fashion duo Ginger & Carman to create social content which showcases how they each revel in their own personal Christmas customs, supporting the campaign’s spirit.

Join Emporium Melbourne in celebrating a diverse and untraditional holiday season. Be inspired to start your and your families own unconventional traditions, because at Emporium, “Every tradition starts somewhere.”