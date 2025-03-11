Employment Hero Launches Integrated Campaign Across ANZ & UK Via Hero Collective Featuring Rabbit Mascot

Employment Hero, an employment management solutions company, has launched its first integrated campaign across Australia, New Zealand and the UK, developed by its in-house creative agency, Hero Collective.

The integrated brand campaign will be activated across multiple channels spanning OOH, BVOD, radio, digital and social and is being rolled out in Australia, the UK and New Zealand. It will be rolled out in the UK and Canada in later 2025. This campaign marks the first initiative developed by the Hero Collective in 2025.

The campaign highlights the company’s Employment Operating System (Employment OS), designed to reduce administrative burdens.

“With a large marketing team of uniquely ambitious and innovative individuals, they’re not just executing campaigns, they are deeply immersed in our core mission and values. They understand our customers’ challenges, and most importantly, they care about our mission. The Hero Collective has created this campaign from the ground up with an authentic, genuine understanding of what makes Employment Hero different,” Tasman Page, marketing director at Employment Hero said.

Employment Hero has scaled to serve over 300,000 businesses and more than 2 million employees worldwide.

“The benefit of one system has been huge for us – it’s great having everything in one area. We’ve saved so much time on admin, as well as time during onboarding,” Elise Guiliano, HR manager at Jo Mercer said.

