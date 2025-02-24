Emotive Nabs TBWA’s Strategy Head Sebastian Revell

Sebastian Revell, formerly head of strategy at TBWA\Sydney and TBWA\Media Arts Lab ANZ, has joined Emotive to head up the independent agency’s strategic offering.

Revell has been with TBWA since 2019, most recently leading the agency’s strategic direction on Tourism New Zealand, mycar Tyre & Auto, AWS and Apple. As well as overseeing the output of the strategy department’s cross-disciplinary team, including brand, creative, earned, social and connections strategy.

He brings with him a 15-year career that has spanned both media and creative agency roles in Australia and the UK, as well as a stint client-side. He is also a respected industry mentor, facilitating AdSchool’s Strategic Planning courses for the last 3 years.

Revell will immediately join Emotive’s senior leadership team to help drive the agency’s vision of creating ideas that change the way people feel. This includes being charged with evolving Emotive’s data, research and effectiveness capabilities to meet this ambition.

Emotive founder and CEO, Simon Joyce says of the appointment: ”We’re coming off our best creative year yet in 2024, and are excited to keep that momentum rolling. Bringing in a gun strategic leader in Seb whose expertise spans brand, creative, connections, earned and social/digital, evolves our strategy offering to meet an ever-changing comms landscape. Just as importantly, I can’t wait to see the impact Seb will have on our creative culture as we continue building Emotive into the best place to work, to do the best work of your life.”

Revell says: “Exploring and maximising an idea so that none of it is left on the table, is where we’re consistently seeing the biggest creative impact being made. This is fuelled by both collaborative relationships and a deep understanding of culture and channels. I’ve always admired Emotive’s independent spirit and creativity from afar, so learning that they share the same perspective, made this an opportunity to jump at. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the talent at Coogee HQ to supercharge the power of distinctive and connected ideas.”

Joyce also added: “Seb’s appointment marks an exciting influx of talent for Emotive with a soon to be announced Head of Earned Creative and Head of Partnership bolstering Emotive’s fame offering.”

Revell will commence at Emotive’s Coogee HQ on March 24.