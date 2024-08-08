Emotive Lures Ashleigh Bruton To Coogee From Digitas And Publicis Groupe

Ashleigh Bruton, former Head of Content and Social at Digitas and Publicis Groupe and National Director, Integration at Thrive PR has joined Emotive as Head of Fame.

Bruton is a rare strategic talent with expertise across social, talent, partnerships, PR and digital marketing, and more importantly, the ability to integrate those disciplines to get audiences engaging with and talking about ideas. Having started in social agencies, her career has spanned Australia, New Zealand, Asia-Pacific & North American markets in roles within digital, creative, PR and media businesses.

Bruton’s creative ambition coupled with an analytical mindset that is rooted in data has led her to be one of Australia’s leading strategic consultants in digital marketing for brands such as Tourism Australia, Lexus, Stellantis, GSK, Woolworths, EA Games, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Johnson & Johnson, Proximo Spirits, Casio and many more.

The appointment comes as Emotive continues to expand and invest in creating ideas that change how people feel.

Says Michael Hogg, CSO & Managing Partner, Emotive: “The job description for this role was so broad it was a recruiter’s nightmare, but we ended up landing a dream candidate in Ashleigh. She shares our belief in ideas not ads and fame as essential not just desirable for overcoming audience apathy. Ashleigh also cares as much about execution as she does about strategy and has a skill set to deliver both equally well. It’s kind of intimidating in the best possible way.”

A new business gun, working closely with CSO Michael Hogg, Bruton will also be responsible for developing Emotive’s fame offering. Fame thinking is integrated throughout strategy, creative and production and Bruton will lead a team of specialists encompassing social, talent, partnership, PR and brand experience. Beyond the work, Bruton is also a regular awards juror, industry speaker and mentor.

Says Bruton: I’ve always believed that the best work is found at the intersection of creativity and culture, which is why I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the team at Emotive, a company that embodies this ethos every day. From the moment I met the team here, it was clear we share the ambition to create work that transforms how people feel and I can’t wait to dive into their impressive roster of clients to see what we can create together.”

When Bruton’s not working, she’s most likely sitting in the sun with a cocktail in hand, or on the back of a horse in an open field somewhere. Bruton will be based out of Emotive’s Coogee HQ and her first day will be 26th August 2024.