Emotive Celebrates 10 Years With Bold New Identity

Emotive launched ten years ago with the goal to create ideas that make you feel something. A decade on, that hasn’t changed and the independent creative agency is doubling down with the

unveiling of a bold new identity: the visual expression of a business-wide evolution designed to supercharge its purpose: to create ideas that change how people feel.

“We’re super proud of what we’ve built over the last 10 years. But we’re even more excited about where we’re going,” said Simon Joyce, founder and CEO. “Our new identity is not just a new look. It’s a signal of intent. It’s about backing our purpose, people and ideas to deliver an even greater impact.”

Emotive’s new brand identity was created entirely in-house and is designed to reflect the ambition of the agency.

“We always push our clients to make bold, unmissable work, so our aim was to create a design language that reflects that” said Dan Mortensen, head of design. “We wanted to move past the expected and create something that really moves you on a sensory level. Whether it’s motion, colour, type or sound, every element was crafted with the goal of making people feel something. Just like the work we aim to put into the world.”

The new identity is underpinned by a number of key evolutions across the business, including:

The finalisation of Emotive’s Fame Thinking model with the hires of Jessica Cluff, head of earned and Michelle Lomas, head of partnerships. This uniquely structured ideation and execution approach now combines core capabilities in strategy, creative, design, and earned with integrated specialisms across social, talent, PR, partnerships, and brand experience, designed to unlock the emotional impact of every idea. The formation of an advisory team beginning with the appointment of Sarah Scott Paul as director of people and culture. Embedded in the business on a part-time basis, Sarah brings a focus on mentorship, wellbeing, and growth pathways to help unlock the full potential of Emotive’s team. She marks the first of a new advisory layer, with another appointment to be announced shortly, bringing significant creative firepower to further elevate the agency’s ideas. The launch of a new agile retainer model, built to match how modern clients operate. The flexible structure removes the traditional ‘use it or lose it’ dynamic, allowing brands to shift resources as priorities change. It’s paired with a performance-based incentive that puts billings at risk and rewards results. The creation of a specialist AI unit led by Hayley-Ritz Pelling head of production and Paul Sharp creative director. The unit embeds AI across every stage of Emotive’s process, from brief to dispatch. Its role: to accelerate workflows, unlock creative potential, and sharpen both effectiveness and efficiency. It’s not about replacing people, it’s about knowing when AI adds value, and empowering the team to use it to make more possible. A new measurement system on the way, designed to do what matters most: measure how people feel. Built to both inform and evaluate creative, it quantifies the emotional shifts most likely to drive action, giving clients a clearer view of what’s working and why. Emotive enters this next chapter with serious momentum, from recent new business wins like Perfection Fresh to a roster of over 20 cross-category brands, all underpinned by a market leading average client tenure of 4.7 years.

“In a market full of fragmented channels, stretched budgets, and forgettable messages, you can’t afford to stop evolving. Our independence gives us the freedom to do exactly that—allowing us to move faster, thinking bigger, and backing what matters most: our people, our ideas, and the ambitions we share with our brand partners,” concluded Joyce.

“The bottom line, we will never stop starting.”

Credits:

CEO: Simon Joyce

COO: Ben Keep

Executive Strategy Partner: Sebastian Revell

Former Chief Strategy Officer: Michael Hogg

Group Creative Director: Darren Wright

Marketing & Business Director: Alison Daly

Head of Design: Daniel Mortensen

Senior Designers: Chris Cooper, Eunice Nie

Head of Production: Hayley-Ritz Pelling

Producers: Sophia Delimihalis, Rebecca Love-Williams & Jenna Fisher

3D animation: Oscar Brookes-Luscombe

Editors: Sam Gadsden, Tim Chivers & Tim Seller

Retouching: Mark Sterne

Sound design: Electric Sheep

Website Development: Hyphen