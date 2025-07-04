Emirates Soars Into New Women’s Rugby World Cup Partnership

Emirates has signed on as the Official Partner of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, kicking off on 22 August in England.

Emirates will continue its support of match officiating with the sponsorship of World Rugby Match Officials during Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, helping foster the growth and development of top-tier match officials and the rise of women officials in pinnacle competitions. The Emirates ‘Fly Better’ kit will be worn across all matches.

This new sponsorship demonstrates the airline’s commitment to advancing the sport of rugby while also enhancing the growth and visibility of women’s sports. The rise of women’s rugby and the growth of its professional league provides Emirates with a platform to engage with new, passionate fan bases. Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will span eight venues across England, with 16 national teams competing for the newly introduced Women’s Rugby World Cup Trophy. Emirates has a well-established commercial and operational footprint in 13 participating countries.

Sir Tim Clark, president Emirates Airline said: “We’re excited to partner with World Rugby as an Official Partner and Airline of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. Women’s rugby is flourishing globally, and Emirates’ significant investment expands our presence and supports rugby’s growth. Making the sport accessible to everyone is part of our commitment to creating long-lasting impact, stronger connections with fans and unlocking possibilities through the power of sport.”

Michel Poussau, World Rugby chief revenue officer said: “Emirates has been a trusted and long-standing partner of World Rugby and our pinnacle competitions for nearly two decades, and we’re proud to extend this enduring relationship into the groundbreaking Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. Their continued commitment to supporting our match officials plays a crucial role in upholding excellence on the field. This partnership reflects not only our shared values, but also our collective ambition to elevate rugby on the global stage.”

Sarah Massey, Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 managing director added: “Supporting the development of our team behind the whistle on the sport’s biggest stage is vital to delivering a world-class tournament. Emirates’ investment is helping create meaningful opportunities for these inspiring individuals to thrive, especially the women match officials taking part in this landmark event. We’re thrilled to welcome Emirates as a partner for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.”

As part of the new partnership, Emirates will enjoy significant marketing exposure across Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 digital and social channels, on-ground activations, along with ticketing and hospitality benefits. The airline will also receive in-stadium branding across all 32 Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 matches.

Emirates has championed the game of rugby since 1987, expanding its support to include World Rugby, six consecutive Rugby World Cups (2007-2027),HSBC Cape Town 7s, and the Emirates Dubai 7s for nearly 40 years.

The airline is also the title sponsor of Asia Rugby and the UAE Rugby Federation, supporting both men’s and women’s national teams, plus local grassroots club Dubai Hurricanes Rugby. The airline recently announced a multi-year partnership with European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), making it the Premium Partner and Official Airline Partner of the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup.

The airline also supports the advancement of women’s sports across several of its major sponsorships including all four women’s tennis Grand Slams, WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships; nine Asia Rugby women’s competitions; UAE Rugby Federation Women’s League, Women’s HSBC 7s, Arab Women’s 7’s; Dubai Hurricanes Women’s teams; Dubai 7s women’s rugby and netball competitions; HSBC Cape Town 7’s; ICC Women’s World Cups; Lancashire women’s cricket club and Arsenal women’s football club.