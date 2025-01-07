MediaNewsletter

EMG / Gravity Media Appoints Narinder Ball As Technology Director

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
3 Min Read
Narinder Ball

EMG / Gravity Media has appointed Narinder Ball as its technology director, effective from February 2025.

In her role, Ball will be responsible for overseeing the company’s technology strategy, driving innovation, and leading its technical teams to deliver cutting-edge solutions that support EMG / Gravity Media’s continued growth and success.

Ball brings over 25 years of experience in the tech industry, having previously held various leadership positions at the BBC, where she was instrumental in leading the technical aspects across many of the most high-profile sporting events including Wimbledon, the FA Cup and the London Marathon to name a few. She also oversaw complex workflows for major events such as the Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

Her deep expertise in remote production workflows, broadcast infrastructure, connectivity solutions and an appreciation of changing consumer trends along with a proven track record of leading high-performing teams will play a pivotal role in advancing EMG / Gravity Media’s technological capabilities.

Charlie Cubbon, chief operating officer at EMG / Gravity Media said: “We are thrilled to welcome Narinder to the team. Her leadership, technical acumen, and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings. We are confident that Narinder will help us achieve our ambitious goals and strengthen our position as a leader in the industry.”
Narinder Ball commented on her new role:

Ball added: “I am excited to join EMG / Gravity Media at this pivotal moment in its journey. The combined Group has a tremendous foundation, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to drive technological advancements that will create even greater value for our customers and stakeholders.”

As technology director, Ball will focus on driving technological innovation within the broadcasting and production landscape, including advancing content delivery platforms, optimising media workflows, and scaling infrastructure to support high demand streaming and production environments. Additionally, she will lead initiatives to enhance cybersecurity measures, ensuring the protection of sensitive content and data, while also exploring new technologies to improve audience engagement, content personalisation, and overall viewer experiences.

Related posts:

  1. Foxtel Hits For Six: Australia Vs India Test Series Smashes Viewership Records
  2. Val Morgan: Family-Friendly Films Drive Cinema Admissions Up 13%
  3. Getty Images & Shutterstock To Merge As Competition From Gen AI Competitors Grows
  4. Hoyts’ Stephanie Mills: Nostalgia & Recognisable Franchises Drive 2024 Holiday Box Office, Setting The Stage For A Blockbuster 2025
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Zuckerberg’s Lurch Towards ‘Free Speech’ Is Purely An Ode To Donald Trump, But Will Advertisers Care?
Zuck Follows Musk: Meta To Bin ‘Politically Biased’ Fact Checkers, Also Takes Swipe At Governments ‘Pushing To Censor More’
Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS
IAS Reckons Its New AI Tool Can Cut CPCs By A Quarter
TV Ratings (07/01/2024): Sutherland & Rogers Pull Off Epic BBL Heist As Renegades Stun Scorchers
Register Lost your password?