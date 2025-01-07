EMG / Gravity Media Appoints Narinder Ball As Technology Director

EMG / Gravity Media has appointed Narinder Ball as its technology director, effective from February 2025.

In her role, Ball will be responsible for overseeing the company’s technology strategy, driving innovation, and leading its technical teams to deliver cutting-edge solutions that support EMG / Gravity Media’s continued growth and success.

Ball brings over 25 years of experience in the tech industry, having previously held various leadership positions at the BBC, where she was instrumental in leading the technical aspects across many of the most high-profile sporting events including Wimbledon, the FA Cup and the London Marathon to name a few. She also oversaw complex workflows for major events such as the Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

Her deep expertise in remote production workflows, broadcast infrastructure, connectivity solutions and an appreciation of changing consumer trends along with a proven track record of leading high-performing teams will play a pivotal role in advancing EMG / Gravity Media’s technological capabilities.

Charlie Cubbon, chief operating officer at EMG / Gravity Media said: “We are thrilled to welcome Narinder to the team. Her leadership, technical acumen, and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings. We are confident that Narinder will help us achieve our ambitious goals and strengthen our position as a leader in the industry.”

Narinder Ball commented on her new role:

Ball added: “I am excited to join EMG / Gravity Media at this pivotal moment in its journey. The combined Group has a tremendous foundation, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to drive technological advancements that will create even greater value for our customers and stakeholders.”

As technology director, Ball will focus on driving technological innovation within the broadcasting and production landscape, including advancing content delivery platforms, optimising media workflows, and scaling infrastructure to support high demand streaming and production environments. Additionally, she will lead initiatives to enhance cybersecurity measures, ensuring the protection of sensitive content and data, while also exploring new technologies to improve audience engagement, content personalisation, and overall viewer experiences.