“Embarrassing and Unacceptable!” Sorrell Blasts Long Delay Of S4 Capital’s Financial Report

“Embarrassing and Unacceptable!” Sorrell Blasts Long Delay Of S4 Capital’s Financial Report
Alex Anyfantis
By Alex Anyfantis
SHARE
THIS



Sir Martin Sorrell, who launched the S4 Capital platform, lashed out against the great delay in the reporting of the annual results, with auditors “unable to complete the work necessary”.

The advertising agency, which was founded by Sorrell himself after he resigned from WPP, had to delay the release of its annual financial report twice due to the inability of its auditors, PwC, to get the job done in time.

In a phone call to B&T late last week, Sorrell said he believed the results should be made public by this Friday.

These delays have proven quite costly for the company as they made investors lose their faith in the company, making them think that S4 Capital didn’t want to release the report due to how bad it looked. That alone cost the agency a further $150 million from its market price.

“Delay in producing our 2021 results is unacceptable and embarrassing,” Sorrell said to investors and analysts during a presentation that was held on Friday.

He also vowed to restore faith lost in the group for its potential investors, after a staggering loss of near $1 billion from its market value.

Some of the reasons for the long delay in the publication of the report, according to PwC, included changing of staff and the lack of necessary documents “particularly relating to revenue and cost of sales recognition”.

Sorrell announced that S4 Capital is in the process of “upskilling” its finance team in order to hold pace with the dramatic growth rate of the company.

“Significant changes in our financial control, risk and governance structure and resources at board, company and practice level are being implemented and planned to try to ensure this never happens again and we return to a normal financial calendar,” Sorrell said. “[A] full debrief [is] planned to ensure all suggestions from PwC are captured.”

The report showed that S4 Capital was able to double its revenue within the last year to $1.2 billion, with its market share price going up by 4 percent last Friday.

Please login with linkedin to comment

s4 capital sir martin sorrell

Latest News

Heaps Normal Heads “This Is Not Normal” Campaign To Spread Climate Awareness
  • Campaigns

Heaps Normal Heads “This Is Not Normal” Campaign To Spread Climate Awareness

This Is Not Normal aims to unite forward-thinking businesses to spread awareness on the issue of climate change and galvanise their communities to vote with climate in mind at the upcoming election. The initiative is led by Australian non-alcoholic beer company Heaps Normal. The campaign is centred around an open letter outlining the need for […]

Kieran Antill And Ross Hastings Expand Ne-Lo Group Into The BigSpace
  • Media

Kieran Antill And Ross Hastings Expand Ne-Lo Group Into The BigSpace

Founders of specialist management consultancy, Ne-Lo Group, executive creative director Kieran Antill and organisational alignment specialist Ross Hastings, have announced the launch of brand agency BigSpace. To support CMOs in their challenge to build brand confidence, BigSpace’s offering goes back to the very fundamentals of human confidence: being clear on the intended outcome; knowing the […]

Involved Dives Into The World Of Women’s Sport With Manly Mermaids Sponsorship Deal
  • Marketing

Involved Dives Into The World Of Women’s Sport With Manly Mermaids Sponsorship Deal

Leading independent media agency Involved Media is proud to announce it has signed a three-year deal to sponsor the Manly Mermaids. Part of the legendary Manly District Rugby Union Football Club, the Manly Mermaids are one of the country’s leading women’s rugby 7s programs and will also be adding a women’s rugby 15s program. Established […]