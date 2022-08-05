Eliza O’Hare Shares Her Clever Thoughts On Are Media’s Research Project HERFuture

Editor of Inside Out, Eliza O’Hare, has fabulously shared with B&T her key takeaways from Are Media’s research project HERfuture.

Are Media has presented and an exclusive global foresight on the key trends shaping HERfuture. It exposes insights into the growing wealth gap, the latest advancements in women’s wellbeing, the impact of powerful women’s voices within the workplace and much more.

The research is a must-see for brands, leaders and individuals guiding women into a new era. It was created by Are Media x The Future Laboratory.

O’Hare (main image) shares her brilliant thoughts below.

There were a couple of takeaways from the HerFuture Research that stayed with me: firstly, this ridiculous pay gap still exists, and the fact there’s no tangible reason for it is infuriating.

And while these gender pay gaps seem to endure, I was heartened by the survey reporting increasing numbers of women in leadership positions. The days of an all-female workforce creating publishing products for other women – but managed by men sitting on a separate floor are over.

To that point, I have worked in publishing for over 30 years, and it’s only now that I have my first female CEO in Jane Huxley, which is way overdue – especially as this research also shows that profits and stock performance can be close to 50 per cent higher at companies where women are well represented at the top.

Some of the research findings did dip into the Homes Area. The impact of the growing population of over-65s with their longer lifespans, more couples choosing not to have children at all, and single living on the rise was really interesting – especially for brands with an ageing audience. It really flips the idea that those readers are diminishing.

So the best way we can harness the results is to think about how it will affect our audience. Of course, that leads to thinking about housing choices across the country.

Possibly it’s a movement away from the big, abundant family homes that we’ve been building, writing about and shooting, which is a major shift to the Australian dream. There’s going to be a lot more focus on how we live and who we choose to live with.

I feel that more diverse housing choices will become apparent as communities change, and we want ways to live alone more autonomously or within communities designed to allow both interaction and privacy, and some of this is already happening in projects like Melbourne’s Nightingale Housing who develop not-for-profit apartments that have that fantastic triple bottom line – socially, financially and environmentally sustainable.

