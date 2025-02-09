Marketing

Elevate Strengthens Leadership With Helen Lucas As New GM

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
The Elevate Communication Team with newly appointed General Manager Helen Lucas (front centre seated) and Managing Director Mel Deacon (centre standing)

Brisbane-based leading communication agency Elevate Communication is setting its sights on the future with the appointment of industry heavyweight Helen Lucas as its new general manager.

With an impressive career spanning three decades, Helen has made a mark in some of the city’s most prominent firms. Now, she brings her wealth of expertise and strategic mindset to Elevate, drawn by its bold vision and industry-leading approach.

“Elevate has built a stellar reputation under Managing Director Mel Deacon’s leadership. Her commitment to client service, progressive outlook and deep industry trust are what set this agency apart,” Lucas said.

“I’m thrilled to join Elevate at such an exciting time in the PR and comms industry. Modern PR is about using communication as a strategic force to drive business success. Elevate is at the cutting edge of this evolution, and I’m excited to be part of its next chapter.”

Elevate founder and managing director Mel Deacon welcomed Helen to the team, calling her one of the sharpest minds in the business. “This is a game-changing appointment for Elevate,” Deacon said.

“Helen is an exceptional strategist—thorough, creative and deeply insightful. She’s already making a positive impact on our team, clients and broader community, particularly in the areas of risk and reputation management.

Mel highlighted Elevate’s focus on the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games, a once-in-a-generation opportunity that will redefine business in Queensland.

“Brisbane is on the cusp of a golden era, and we’re ready to help our clients seize the moment—growing and protecting their brands, reputations and business success along the way,” she said.

Celebrating 17 years of excellence, Elevate continues to expand its award-winning services, including corporate communication, crisis management, media relations, digital marketing, and event management. The agency proudly partners with leading brands such as Bondor, Battery World, Budget Direct, Foodbank, Beyond DV, Medcan, New Holland, P&Cs QLD, Sodexo and TriCare.

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

