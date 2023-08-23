Elephant Room Wins Aussie Liquor Brands Four Pillars And Stone & Wood
Elephant Room today announced that it has been appointed to manage the digital transformation for Australian liquor brands Stone & Wood and Four Pillars.
The agency was appointed to both brands following competitive pitch processes, which focused on delivering innovative thinking around next-phase digital. Elephant Room impressed Stone & Wood and Four Pillars with its clear understanding of the brands’ objectives, and the need to harness their powerful storytelling legacy.
Under the new remit, Elephant Room will be responsible for undertaking a total migration and rebuild of Four Pillars and Stone & Wood’s digital offerings on ecommerce platform Shopify Plus. This will include migrating all product, customer and order data to the new platform. Elephant Room will also redesign both brands’ digital sites, and overhaul their CRM across membership, loyalty, gifting and retention marketing.
Craft beer brewer Stone & Wood, now owned by Lion, was born in Byron Bay in 2008, offering a range of beers including Pacific Ale, Green Coast Lager, Garden Ale and Jasper Ale. Since then, Stone & Wood has expanded, opening breweries in Brisbane and Murwillumbah, and having its brews on-tap and in bottle shops nationwide. Australian gin distillery Four Pillars was established in 2013, selling a range of craft gins and is now also owned by Lion.
The business opened a distillery in Victoria’s Yarra Valley in 2015, and a Surry Hills Laboratory – a world-class cocktail bar – in 2020. Four Pillars was named the world’s leading gin producer by the International Wine & Spirit Competition in 2019 and 2020, making it the nation’s most awarded craft gin brand.
Commenting on the wins, Elephant Room managing director, Adam Sharon-Zipser, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support these iconic Australian liquor brands in their digital transformation journey. We demonstrated out-of-the-box ideas around digital transformation, particularly how technology could facilitate showcasing the brand narrative while enhancing the customer’s purchasing journey.
“There is an emerging category for experience and content-led retail brands in Australia, and we’re confident both Stone & Wood and Four Pillars are leading the pack. We’re excited to work with both to create a strong customer experience with a modern technology stack, powered by Shopify and marketing automation platform Klaviyo.”
Stone & Wood brand experience executive, Kelly Powell, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the team from Elephant Room. From the outset, we were impressed with Elephant Room’s deep understanding of our brand and their ideas for transforming our digital platforms. We look forward to working with them to improve our digital offering and customer experience.”
Four Pillars marketing director, Jemma Blanch, said: “Elephant Room’s pitch really showcased their understanding of the interplay between technology and storytelling. The team presented ideas that genuinely understood and embraced our brand’s history, while also showing how technology can take our brand narrative to the next level. We’re excited to see how Elephant Room’s innovation can transform the digital journey for our customers, wholesalers and visitors.”
Shopify, agency partnerships lead, Hannah Udina, said: “Elephant Room has successfully delivered an impressive digital transformation project for both Stone & Wood and Four Pillars. The team is seamlessly ushering in a fresh era of digital storytelling where Shopify is the core content management system and e-commerce platform. We’re incredibly proud to support the project for these iconic Australian brands.”
