Elephant Room Appoints Performance Marketing Leader Daniel Torres As General Manager

E-commerce performance agency Elephant Room has announced the appointment of global performance marketing executive Daniel Torres as its inaugural general manager.

In the newly created role, Torres will be responsible for overseeing the agency’s operations, managing its team of 35 and client portfolio, while also focusing on its growth objectives in international markets.

Torres has more than 15 years of experience in global brand and performance marketing, having worked in both Australia and the UK.

He comes to Elephant Room from performance marketing agency Alley Group where he was the general manager, following stints as head of performance marketing and head of paid social.

Torres has also held senior roles at Mindshare in Australia and London as paid social director and biddable director, leading paid social and search teams, Assembly Global and Zenith. He has worked across a range of verticals and industries, from fashion and retail, to financial, automotive and pharmaceutical and with several international brands including Ikea, Red Bull, Nike, H&M, Toyota, Mercedes Benz, American Express, Chanel, IBM and Tinder.

“We are delighted to have someone of Daniel’s expertise and calibre joining the Elephant Room team. Daniel is highly skilled in leading large, high-performing teams, and has a proven track record for driving business growth, optimising operational costs and fostering a positive team culture. His focus will be on enhancing efficiency across the business, while also helping our clients grow, both domestically and internationally. Daniel shares our philosophy of working as an extension of our clients’ teams and I’m confident he will quickly become a critical part of our growth plans,” Elephant Room managing director, Adam Sharon-Zipser said.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Elephant Room at a pivotal time for the business, particularly as it expands its footprint internationally. I’ve already been impressed by the positive, supportive culture within the business and the team’s commitment to delivering results for clients. I look forward to contributing to Elephant Room’s continued growth and success,” Torres added.

Torres’ appointment comes as Elephant Room has added new clients KHY and Aje.

Torres’ appointment is effective immediately.