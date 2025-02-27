CampaignsNewsletter

Eggs Get Behind The Wheel In Latest Connecting Plots Work For Australian Eggs

A daring egg gets behind the wheel, with a little help from a mystery driver, and takes on the obstacle course of a typical family home in order to make dinner shine in this latest campaign by Connecting Plots.

The new campaign is an extension of the ‘Bring the Bright’ platform which launched in September 2023 following a competitive pitch. With the goal of elevating the use of eggs within a broader range of meal occasions, the brand platform encourages Aussie households to brighten not only their meals, but their family’s demeanour thanks to the flavour and rich nutrients packed inside eggs.

The latest instalment echoes the playful and relatable tone of the previous campaigns, while evolving to hero the intergenerational relationships within the family from grandparents to parents and grandchildren.

“Our first two campaigns showcased the playful family moments that exist around mealtimes, from the perfect flip to dinner’s cheeky interruptions,” says Australian Eggs marketing manager, Becky Vila.

“But eggs are for everyone, young and old, so for the next campaign, we wanted to showcase the wider range of relationships that exist within the extended family dynamic.”

“Becky, Nat and Rowan from Australian Eggs helped us drive the ‘Bring the Bright’ platform to even greater heights with this one. Dare I say, they’re good eggs,” adds Connecting Plots creative partner, John Gault.
The campaign has come to life in partnership with production company, Infinity Squared and rostered director Richard Vilensky and will roll out across online video, BVOD, social media and OOH over the coming months.

CREDITS

Client Australian Eggs
Managing Director: Rowan McMonnies
Marketing Manager: Becky Vila
Marketing Specialist: Natalie Challen

Creative Agency: Connecting Plots
Chief Executive Officer: Tom Phillips
Creative Partner: John Gault
Creative Partner: Matt Geersen
Client Service Director: Emma McJury
Account Director: Roshani Mehta
Senior Integrated Producer: Katie Harper
Creative Operations Director: Sarah Miller
Creative Operations Director: Mary Morrell
Design Director: Blair Palmer
Senior Motion Graphic Designer: Vickie Rodriguez
Integrated Designer: Gerry Buzzo

Production Company: Infi nity Squared
Executive Producer & MD: Erin McBean
Senior Producer: Nick Mutton
Director: Richard Richard Vilensky

