Editor Group Names Susan Moore As GM

Leading corporate writing firm Editor Group has appointed Susan Moore to the newly created role of general manager, as the company prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year.

Moore joins Editor Group with more than 25 years’ experience in technology sector communications and marketing. She was previously director of public relations at global research and advisory firm Gartner, where she most recently led the communication function in Asia Pacific.

Susan Moore and Grant Butler

The new role at Editor Group will encompass operations, people and culture, business development and client management. Moore will work closely with Glenn Rees, editor group’s senior manager for writing, and Lesley Lopes, its managing editor responsible for editing and proofreading.

“I saw an opportunity to build out our leadership team to support our growth plans in Australia, Singapore and the US, and was looking for the right person,” said Grant Butler, editor group’s founder and director. “Susan’s business and technology industry background on both the agency and client sides is a great fit with our clients, and her strong writing skills will also be an asset.”

Before Gartner, Moore was an account director at Howorth, Ogilvy PR’s B2B and technology agency in Australia. She started her career in the not-for-profit sector, running a talking newspaper service for people who are blind or have low vision, before moving into IT marketing and PR roles.

Moore holds a Bachelor of Arts (Organisational Communication) from Charles Sturt University and a Master of Applied Linguistics from Monash University. She is a Fellow of the Public Relations Institute of Australia and a graduate of the Tasmanian Leaders Program.