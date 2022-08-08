Edge Wins Charles Darwin University’s Creative

Edge Wins Charles Darwin University's Creative
Charles Darwin University has appointed Edge as creative agency of record following a competitive pitch, and tasked the agency with helping it evolve its brand platform to build a deeper connection with Territorians and promote the University nationally.

The win will see Edge take on creative responsibility for ongoing development of the CDU brand, as well as promotion of both its higher education and VET courses.

Shannon Holborn, director marketing, media and communications at CDU, said: “The team at Edge made a great first impression and then followed through with first class strategic and creative thinking throughout the pitch process. Their understanding of our unique offering, and enthusiasm for connecting with the Territory made them a clear winner. We can’t wait to drive growth of CDU together.”

Edge general manager, Nicole Gardner added, “Tertiary education is a very competitive category but CDU, like the territory, has something truly unique and special to offer. It will be a privilege to bring that proposition to life creatively.”

The win follows a steady flow of recent new business success for Edge, including Steadfast, Hearing Australia (Media), Mrs Mac’s, and Williams Fashion Logistics.

