Edge Lands Account Win With Hearing Australia

Following a competitive pitch, Hearing Australia – the hearing services and research organisation – has appointed Edge as its media agency partner.

The hearing services space has become more competitive over the last few years, with multiple new entrants into the market. Against this background, Edge will be trusted with increasing the awareness and impact of the Hearing Australia brand to help even more people across the nation enjoy better hearing so they can live life to the full.

The win will see Edge immediately begin to work with Hearing Australia, starting with the brand’s 75th birthday campaign later this year.

Hearing Australia’s head of brand and marketing, Bernadette Clarke, said the company was impressed with Edge’s understanding of its business challenges.

“In their response to the pitch brief, Edge demonstrated a deep understanding of our audience base and the way it varies from local market to local market, balancing the need for localised, tailored solutions with an approach to media that addressed our desire to stand out in a highly competitive market,” Clarke said.

“Not only were we impressed with Edge’s response, but there was a great cultural fit and a shared set of values between the businesses, and that’s crucial to forming a strong working relationship.

“I’m happy to welcome Edge to the Hearing Australia team.”

Ryan Johnstone, media director at Edge said, “We’re excited to be working with Hearing Australia at a time when their business is very dynamic and they have a real desire to shake up the way they approach their media. We look forward to collaborating with them, and working with our media partners to help fulfil this ambition.”

This latest pitch win follows on from the momentum of recent new business wins for Edge including Steadfast, Seagrass Boutique Hospitality Group and Mrs Macs.