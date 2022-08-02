Edge Interns Surprise With Results International Pitch Win

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Edge’s 2022 Intern program for university students in their final year culminated this month with a real pitch to a pro bono client, Results International (Australia), with the pitch finishing with the client agreeing to launch a new fundraising event using one of the group’s ideas.

The interns collaborated over the course of an eight week program to deliver a strategic and creative response to brief. They delivered three different creative territories to drive interest and sign ups to the charity’s inaugural Mt Kosciusko climb.

Alongside supporting other key charitable activity, Results International promotes vaccine access to people living in developing countries.

Vicky Tayler, global partnership manager at Results International (Australia) said: “We were totally blown away by the ideas and presentation from the intern team. We found the winning concept in particular to be brilliant and inspiring. The graphics and communications were true to our brand and voice, and the messaging resonates not only perfectly with the event, but with Results’ organizational mission of ending poverty.”

Edge launched its intern program ‘Edge Up’ in 2018, and the program has become part of the fabric of the agency. Each student is mentored in their main area of interest by the Edge team, whether in account management, strategy, editorial, creative, media, production or design.

They are exposed to other areas of the agency through weekly lectures and 101 sessions by department heads and attend the company’s monthly Edge University training, company gatherings and functions.

Students also get to pick the brains of each of the agency’s leadership team through laid-back Q&A sessions over a coffee.

Edge general manager, Nicole Gardner, added: “Getting the best and brightest young talent into Edge is so important and Edge Up is a key part of that. We have developed a structured learning experience for students and integrated the program into the day to day, week to week agency activities so it is a sustainable investment for us.

“The program is a great opportunity to kick-start a career in advertising. Over the last three years we have recruited five new members of the team through Edge Up!, and we expect that to continue.”

