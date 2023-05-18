Edelman Strengthens Its Leadership Bench With Key Promotions

Edelman Australia has announced the bolstering of its practice expertise with key role changes for three members of its team, with the promotion of Drew Collins to head of social and influencer and Jasmin Malam to head of production, alongside the recent appointment of Monique McLaughlin to head of healthcare.

These new roles are representative of Edelman’s business growth trajectory, both locally and regionally, as well as the firm’s strategy to continue leading the integrated communications space with deeper integration of social, influencer, creative and production across client work.

L-R: Drew Collins, Jasmin Malam

Drew Collins’ new role as head of social and influencer reflects increased demand from clients for the firm’s expertise and leadership in the social and influencer space. Collins has led best-in-class work for household brand names across technology and FMCG, with Australia often seen as a test bed and centre of excellence for new ideas in the social and influencer arena.

More recently, Collins has led award-winning work for PayPal’s 2023 Melbourne Fashion Festival, which was named Best Fashion & Style Campaign at the AiMCO 2022 Influencer Awards. He was named among B&T’s 30 under 30 recipients in 2019 and has championed the industry’s best work as a judge at the AiMCO Awards.

Jasmin Malam has been promoted to the newly created role of head of production. Malam’s international production experience across TVC, content and world-first live productions for iconic brands in the UK and Australia has been instrumental in creating the Edelman Australia production offering and delivering award-winning work.

During her nearly six-year tenure with Edelman, she has brought a range of creative concepts to life, from animatronic gut bacteria for Kellogg’s to recruiting Apple’s original voice of Siri for a HP campaign. Malam’s leadership of Edelman Australia’s production offering signals the increasing importance of this capability in the firm’s integrated solutions that it delivers for its clients’ communications.

Edelman also recently announced the appointment of Monique McLaughlin as head of health for Australia. McLaughlin brings over 25 years of experience as an in-house strategic communications advisor, specialising in healthcare and the industrials sector for organisations including General Electric, Amgen, and AstraZeneca.

Speaking on these appointments, Edelman’s Australia CEO, Tom Robinson, comments: “Our people sit at the heart of everything we do and are what makes Edelman the firm it is. It’s an exciting time for the business to have such talent spearheading industry-leading work across integrated communications, complimented by deep sector expertise. This balance is exactly what clients are looking for as we navigate complex communications environments, and I look forward to working alongside them in their new roles.”