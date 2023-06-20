Ed Sheeran Flogs His Own Hot Sauce Range Alongside A Surly, Oversized Teddy Bear

Not content with making squllions from his non-offensive, soft boy music, flop-haired muso Ed Sheeran (who’s reportedly worth a cool $A290 million) recently announced he’d branched out into condiments, launching his very own hot sauce range called Tingly Ted’s in February. Sheeran also goes by the nickname of ‘Teddy’.

The jalapeño-based creation is inspired by ketchup, which the 32-year-old is such an avid fan of he even has a tattoo of a Heinz bottle tattooed on his arm.

Sheeran’s Tingly Ted’s range is a collab between the singer and Heinz and includes a Tingly and an Xtra Tingly version.

To promote Tingly Ted’s, Sheeran has fronted a new campaign for Heinz via the creative agency WMX.

The Perfect singer stars alongside a cranky, oversized teddy bear who’s less willing to share Ed’s saucy goodness.

Yes, it’s a bit on the average side (save the oversized bear), but who cares when it has Mr Sheeran in it, eh? Watch on below: