Eclipse AI Launches Self-Serve Customer Analysis Platform

    Eclipse AI, an Australian-based generative AI platform, has introduced a new self-serve AI tool which is set to revolutionise the way businesses approach customer feedback analysis.

    The Melbourne-headquartered platform, founded by Saad Irfani, Bill Bates, Munib Tahir and Sarah Peacockis committed to democratising access to data-driven decision-making and helping SMEs (small and medium enterprises) access what have until now been expensive AI analysis tools.

    To this end the official launch introduces a free premium product trial with a free forever plan, offering SMEs a unique opportunity to leverage AI for comprehensive customer understanding.

    Sarah Peacock, co-founder and CMO of Eclipse AI, brings nearly two decades of experience in marketing and customer experience across various agency and B2B organisations. She commented: “Data-driven insights are the lifeblood of today’s businesses, and at Eclipse AI, we’re passionate about making them accessible to all. Our freemium launch is a testament to our commitment to empowering businesses of all sizes, providing them with the tools they need to thrive in a data-rich world.”

    Saad Irfani, co-founder and CEO of Eclipse AI, was previously a management consultant and investment banker, where he identified a lack of accessible AI analysis options for smaller businesses due to budget constraints. This led him to start Eclipse AI to bridge this gap.

    Saad said: “Celebrating innovation means embracing change. Our freemium launch is a significant step forward, and it’s a testament to our dedication to creating smarter, more accessible solutions for businesses. We’re excited to see how Eclipse AI’s platform will revolutionise data analytics for companies of every size.”

    Eclipse AI’s freemium launch and official unveiling of its self-serve AI tool heralds a new era of data-driven decision-making, making actionable insights accessible to businesses worldwide.




