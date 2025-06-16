Earned-Led Culture Agency Example Reveals New Client Wins, Expanding On Its Hospitality Portfolio

Example has announced new client wins, further expanding its hospitality portfolio across Australia with Wunderlich Lane, House Made Hospitality’s new CBD hospitality precinct and Moreton Hospitality.

Example has been appointed retainer PR agency for Wunderlich Lane, tasked with amplifying its reputation as Sydney’s most vibrant new cultural destination. The strategy will focus on precinct wide storytelling and momentum-building, beginning with NightShift, a week-long after-dark festival celebrating the winter solstice.

From June 16-22, Redfern’s cultural heart will come alive with seven nights of live music, immersive art, pop-up dining and bar takeovers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Example on this next chapter of Wunderlich Lane,” said Nicole Florio, precinct launch marketing manager for Wunderlich Lane.

“Their instinct for destination strategy and cultural storytelling makes them the ideal partner to bring our vision to life. Wunderlich Lane is truly greater than the sum of its parts and we’re incredibly proud of the creative network we’ve assembled to keep driving energy and imagination into this special part of the city.”

In addition, Example has been named strategic marketing partner for House Made Hospitality’s new venues at Sofitel Sydney Wentworth including Tilda, Bar Tilda, Delta Rue and Wentworth Bar. The agency will lead brand storytelling and culturally-led programming to support the precinct’s ongoing contribution to the vibrancy of Sydney’s CBD.

Further north, Example brings its placemaking expertise to Queensland with Moreton Hospitality, leading concept development, branding and amplification for the relaunch of The Beach Hotel Stradbroke Island—a beloved venue set for an inspired transformation later this year.

“There’s a tremendous energy in Australian hospitality right now and a clear demand for destinations with depth, story and true substance,” said Rebecca Jarvie-Gibbs, example’s managing director and co-founder.

“We are deeply passionate about the work that we do and are continually inspired by clients who share our ambition to create exceptional venues and precincts that enrich Australian life”.