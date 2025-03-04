EA Shuffles Hefty Global Media Account Around Inside GroupM, Mindshare Holds Controller Locally

GroupM has retained EA’s global media account—with some internal adjustments.

EA reportedly spent some US$375 million on advertising expenses in 2024.

The account had sat with fellow GroupM agency T&Pm, though it has now moved to a whole group solution.

Locally, B&T understands that Mindshare is in the driving seat though GroupM and Mindshare had no comment on the win.

Publicis, Dentsu and IPG were all involved in the six-month pitch managed by ID Comms.

The video game giant said that review was an opportunity to “strategically align EA’s global media approach with EA’s long-term vision”.

It also introduces a “fresh operating model”, new leadership oversight, and enhanced capabilities tailored to EA’s global ambitions.

“We were thoroughly impressed by the capabilities and strategic thinking demonstrated by all participating agencies,” said Nora Ahern, EA’s VP of growth marketing.

“GroupM stood out with their vision and approach, and we look forward to working with their team to bring these strategies to life.”

EA added that GroupM’s appointment “marks a new chapter” in its marketing evolution, “emphasising innovation, efficiency, and compelling storytelling to engage its expansive gaming audience worldwide”.

T&Pm, then known as MSix & Partners, was appointed in 2019 after EA ditched Publicis’ Starcom.

At the time, MSix & Partners was a media agency within WPP but it has since integrated with The & Partnership to form T&Pm.

EA produces some mammoth video game franchises, incuding FC25 (formerly the FIFA series of games), Battlefield and The Sims.