Droga5 Promotes Kit Lansdell To Lead Effectiveness

Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song, has promoted business strategy director Kit Lansdell to the new role of head of effectiveness.

With 25 years of experience across advertising agencies in Australia and the UK —including The Monkeys (now Droga5), Clemenger BBDO, Leagas Delaney and Grey London — Lansdell has shaped strategy for some of the world’s most iconic brands. His portfolio spans industries as diverse as sports, financial services, automotive and food.

Lansdell, pictured above, has worked on campaigns for Australian Lamb, achieving “record fame and sales”, launching the Hyundai A-League, and moving millions of people worldwide with Masterfoods ‘Make Dinnertime Matter’.

He has also led strategy for clients including Adidas, Audi, the Australian Government, BBC, Blackmores, Coca-Cola, HSBC, Mars, MLA, P&G and the United Nations.

During his time at The Monkeys, Lansdell helped the agency secure titles including The Australian Effie Awards Effective Agency of the Year, for three years running, and APAC Effectiveness Agency of the Year at Spikes for the past four. The Monkeys claimed the inaugural Grand Prix award at the Cairns Crocodiles last year.

“I’ve always seen effectiveness as the ultimate measure of what we do as an industry. So, helping Droga5 build on its incredible effectiveness legacy is the ultimate privilege,” Lansdell said.

Droga5 ANZ CEO Matt Michael added: “Kit is one of the country’s most admired strategists and passionately believes in the power of creativity. We’ve always had a view that our work must work and that we must be equal parts creative and effective. Kit’s expertise will be invaluable in driving the next chapter of powerful, effective work in our market.”

