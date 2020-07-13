DrinkWise Launches Bounce Back Podcast

DrinkWise has launched a new podcast series named Bounce Back featuring prominent Australians talking about how they overcame adversity.

The series launched yesterday with Australian Test Cricket Captain Tim Paine speaking candidly about how seeking professional support helped him beat his mental demons and save his cricket career.

Hosted by Dr Andrew Rochford, Bounce Back is designed to help Australians who are facing adversity or feeling lost as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will feature prominent Australians – including Olympians Anna Meares and Bronte Campbell, Afghanistan veteran and Paralympian Curtis McGrath, Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley and senior public servant Michael Coutts-Trotter. Other well-known Australians will be announced over the coming weeks.

It also has a message of support from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who said: “While the strength and resilience of everyday Australians has been on show over these last months, and we’ve been so proud, there’s no doubt that times have been terribly tough.

“This is a crisis like none any of us have seen before. We can’t underestimate the impact that it’s having on individuals and their well-being. And some more so than others.

“Listening to Bounce Back, and hearing how others have overcome tough times, might just provide the inspiration you need to stay strong, to stay positive and to stay resilient. I hope so.”

Throughout the series, Dr Rochford will be talking to some of Australia’s most recognisable sportsmen and women, prominent businesspeople and well-known politicians, allowing them to tell their stories in their own words.

“There’s no doubt a lot of us are feeling a bit lost or struggling at the moment – well you’re not alone. In Bounce Back I’ll talk to prominent Australians about major challenges that have been thrown their way and how they’ve overcome these difficulties on the road to success,” Dr Rochford said.

“Bounce Back is about promoting well-being and good mental health by showing that even in the most difficult times there are people you can turn to for support.”

DrinkWise CEO Simon Strahan said he hoped Bounce Back will provide some inspiration to the many Australians who are confronting their own challenges at the moment.

“DrinkWise is an advocate for encouraging positive change, whether that’s our attitude towards alcohol consumption or mental health. We’re proud to support this initiative and thank the well-known Aussies who were generous enough to share how they bounced back from some pretty difficult challenges,” said Simon Strahan.