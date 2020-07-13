DrinkWise Launches Bounce Back Podcast
DrinkWise has launched a new podcast series named Bounce Back featuring prominent Australians talking about how they overcame adversity.
The series launched yesterday with Australian Test Cricket Captain Tim Paine speaking candidly about how seeking professional support helped him beat his mental demons and save his cricket career.
Hosted by Dr Andrew Rochford, Bounce Back is designed to help Australians who are facing adversity or feeling lost as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will feature prominent Australians – including Olympians Anna Meares and Bronte Campbell, Afghanistan veteran and Paralympian Curtis McGrath, Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley and senior public servant Michael Coutts-Trotter. Other well-known Australians will be announced over the coming weeks.
It also has a message of support from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who said: “While the strength and resilience of everyday Australians has been on show over these last months, and we’ve been so proud, there’s no doubt that times have been terribly tough.
“This is a crisis like none any of us have seen before. We can’t underestimate the impact that it’s having on individuals and their well-being. And some more so than others.
“Listening to Bounce Back, and hearing how others have overcome tough times, might just provide the inspiration you need to stay strong, to stay positive and to stay resilient. I hope so.”
Throughout the series, Dr Rochford will be talking to some of Australia’s most recognisable sportsmen and women, prominent businesspeople and well-known politicians, allowing them to tell their stories in their own words.
“There’s no doubt a lot of us are feeling a bit lost or struggling at the moment – well you’re not alone. In Bounce Back I’ll talk to prominent Australians about major challenges that have been thrown their way and how they’ve overcome these difficulties on the road to success,” Dr Rochford said.
“Bounce Back is about promoting well-being and good mental health by showing that even in the most difficult times there are people you can turn to for support.”
DrinkWise CEO Simon Strahan said he hoped Bounce Back will provide some inspiration to the many Australians who are confronting their own challenges at the moment.
“DrinkWise is an advocate for encouraging positive change, whether that’s our attitude towards alcohol consumption or mental health. We’re proud to support this initiative and thank the well-known Aussies who were generous enough to share how they bounced back from some pretty difficult challenges,” said Simon Strahan.
Please login with linkedin to commentDrinkWise
Latest News
Parkinson’s NSW Launches ‘No Escape Room’ To Raise Awareness Via Wunderman Thompson
B&T's not published any Wunderman Thompson news for some time. Although we do stress, that's our laziness & not theirs.
Bras N Things Launches New Brand Position: ‘I Am Many Things’ Via TBWA\Sydney
Yes, lingerie campaigns can ruffle a few readers' feathers. But then we could all do with a good ruffling, couldn't we?
“Couldn’t Be Bothered To Hire A Black Photographer”: Vogue Under Fire For Latest Simone Biles Cover
Anna Wintour longing for a simpler time when all a magazine needed was 30-grand handbags & models with eating disorders.
The Monkeys Win Open Colleges’ Creative, Shows Off First Work
Has CV-19 led you to re-evaluate life? You could consider an Open Colleges course or continue with your Netflix bender.
News Corp To Launch 50 New Titles As Part Of Online-Only Shift
Football team get flogged over the weekend? Well, avoid the sports pages today by reading this good news story instead.
Thinkerbell Snares CHEP’s Ben Shepherd As It Ramps Up Media Offering
Thinkerbell walks through a valley of darkness as it snares Ben Shepherd to strike down with vengeance & furious anger.
Facebook Weighs Up Political Ad Ban
Despite the gold embroided satin sheets & pillows filled with dodo down, apparently Mr Zuckerberg is not sleeing well.
Sunday TV Wrap: Seven’s Investigation Into The Peter Falconio Murder Proves A Hit
Peter Falconio is either dead OR wins world's best-ever hide-and-seek champion alongside Elvis and Jim Morrison.
“It’s An Insult To Satan!” People Are Calling This The Best Press Photo Of Trump Ever!
Stunning press image gives Trump unintended horns, as Lucifer's PR agent forced to issue statement denying similarities.
Nike Launches New Shoe With AR-Powered Colouring Book Via AKQA
Everytime you buy sports shoes are you left with that niggling feeling "I should've got the Adidias"? This won't help.
Women In Media’s Sandra Wee: “To Bring About Change in Our Industry, Being Courageous Is Necessary”
B&T has a delightful chat with Trade Desk’s Sandra Wee. Sandra was delightful, we were a bit brusque, to be honest.
Data Proves Key To Marketers For Managing Change & Disruption
Here's a guest post from Gumtree's Daniel Kuziow who could also get you a top deal on a chaise lounge & matching pouffe.
Seven Musters Sponsors For Launch Of ‘Farmer Wants A Wife’
Does your Tinder profile list "interests" as driving combine harvesters & manure spreading? Get excited on this TV news.
How LegalVision Is Disrupting Law With Digital
Here at B&T we're big supporters of media law. Our defamation lawyer's brand new Mercedes testament to our commitment.
Former Politician Scott Emerson To Host 4BC’s New Drive Program
Scott Emerson to host Brisbane 4BC’s drive show. B&T can't confirm if Pauline's already been banned or will shortly.
Woolworths & News Corp Partner To Aid Local Food Charities During CV-19
Woolies & News partner on top initiative amid reports Rupert was spotted nicking grapes in the fruit and veg.
“A Home To Advertise To Youth”: Everything You Need To Know About 10’s New Channel 10 Shake
Father Time now considering extended the average day from 24 to 32 hours to cater for yet more TV channels in our lives.
Change Your Plans. Your Audience Already Did
Here's a top piece from Pinterest's Andréa Mallard. With B&T even managing to get the squiggly thing on the 'e' right.
Weber Shandwick Chairman Ian Rumsby To Depart After 19 Years
Weber Shandwick's Ian Rumsby to quit, with silver goblets in a velvet-lined presentation box touted as farewell present.
Report: Social Media To Reignite Chinese Tourism To Australia
In exciting news for the sale of fake didgeridoos & chocolate-covered macadamias, social media to revive China tourism.
Nine CFO Paul Paul Koppelman Departs After 10 Months Citing Family Reasons
Nine's CFO departs, although not linked to Karl trying to get his Willougby Hotel beer receipts through on expenses.
Thursday TV Wrap: SBS Closes In On 10, Yet Seven Wins Night On Back Of Cats-Lions Game
AFL proves Thursday's TV highlight. Yet, with everyone in Melbourne stuck at home, it could've done better than it did.
Meet The Women Leading Tech: Blackmores Marketing Manager Integrated Communications Rachelle McDermott
Not only is Blackmores' Rachelle McDermott leading tech, she also knows what saw palmetto and Coenzyme Q10 even are.
Coming Soon: Facebook Messenger And WhatsApp Integration
Facebook Messenger & WhatsApp set to merge in what no one's describing as the "pineapple on pizza" of the tech industry.
Amy Schumer Partners With Tampax To Teach Women How To Use Tampons & It’s Bloody Hilarious (And Helpful)
Only Amy Schumer could make a Tampax ad funny. That said, we're sure Rebel Wilson or even Sacha Baron Cohen could too.
Reports: Private Equity Eyeing Distressed Media Assets, With Seven, oOh!media & SCA All Possible Targets
James Warbuton bakes a delightful sponge & gives the offices a Glen 20 with news private equity could soon be knocking.
“Nan Will Love It!” VB Unveils “Limited Edition” Christmas In July Sweaters
The advantage of any VB Christmas jumper is, if you drank too many VBs and threw-up all over it no one would even know.
“The Most Effective Political Ad Ever!” A Ronald Reagan Speech From 1980 Tears Trump To Shreds In Brutal Campaign
Most political ads don't aim much higher than "dull, tedious & vanilla". Hence what makes this anti-Trump ad so good.
McDonald’s Unveils Swimwear Range Made From Its Recycled Plastic Straws
McDonald's unveils a new swimwear range featuring models that, it's abundantly clear, never eat at McDonald's.
Tradie Hires Inspired Unemployed Duo To Launch New Body Spray Range Via The Incubator
Tradie unveils new body spray range with a top note of liquid nails and just a hint of on-site portable lavatory.