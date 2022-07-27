Drake’s Latest Nike Collab Is Less Hotline Bling & More Minimalist Chic

Drake has just unveiled his highly anticipated basketball collection from NOCTA, his sportswear label with Nike.

The collection is dropping today and will be available via Nike.

Drake’s collection doesn’t involve bling but instead high-performance workout gear. So, shorts, jerseys and headbands are in the mix.

Drake’s Nike line is mostly all black, a very Victoria Beckham move. However, there is the odd pop of multi-colour goodness.

The collection features the slogan, “Sometimes you, Sometimes me, Always us,” – which sounds like a confusing statement a man that can’t commit would say, but that is very on brand for Drake.

The slogan is accompanied by Nike’s signature tick.

There are also very exciting rumours that basketball player DJ Wagner has signed a deal with Drake’s label NOCTA.

Nike has always been the master of staying relevant, and this Drake collaboration is just another example.