DPR&Co & Sense6 Launch AI Creative & Production House: Wunderland AI.

Melbourne-based creative agency DPR&Co has partnered with production powerhouse Sense6 to launch Wunderland AI, a specialist AI creative and production house.

“Wunderland AI enables us to answer many of the questions our clients have about the evolving role of AI in the marketing of their businesses. It brings together the skills and focus required to harness its incredible power – a benefit we call Exponential Effectiveness,” said DPR&Co co-founder and agency principal, Philip Huzzard.

“Many of our clients struggle to understand how to integrate generative AI into their strategic and creative processes – and actually profit from it. It’s about more than production efficiency. We employ AI to accelerate both creative and business processes, bringing to life ideas that would otherwise be near impossible,” added Huzzard.

Sense6’s David Finnegan, a globally recognized leader in AI-powered creativity, emphasised the practical benefits of AI: “AI is about enabling businesses to achieve more with less. But understanding where AI fits into the creative ideation, development, and production workflow is still a missing link for many brands. That’s where we come in.”

Finnegan added, “We immerse ourselves in the AI community, staying at the forefront of emerging technologies. Our commitment to the CMO is to demonstrate how each advancement can add measurable value.”

Said DPR&Co co-founder and ECD, Richard Ralphsmith:

“While it’s a great accelerant, today’s generative AI is essentially derivative. In unskilled hands it won’t deliver a worthwhile brand outcome. Our team provides the inspiration, the creative taste and the adult supervision. We also keep a constant eye on the ethical side. This is critical to both us and our clients. We always remember our moral responsibility for the outcomes produced by the systems we operate.”

The Wunderland team has already delivered multiple client projects, with the first campaigns for global clients currently in market in Africa, Europe and the UK.