Marketing

DoubleVerify Launches Media Quality Guide For APAC Marketers

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
An engineer hand is using a pen checking on the building inspection report form to QC building quality of the house (background). Export industrial working scene concept. Close-up and selective focus.

After finding that only 17 per cent of APAC marketers are measuring across all four pillars of media quality — brand safety and suitability, viewability, fraud and intended geo — in its 2023 report conducted in partnership with WARC, DoubleVerify has launched The Power of Media Quality–How APAC Marketers Can Leverage Media Quality for Better Advertising ROI, an educational guide for APAC marketers on media quality.

The guide aims to help marketers gain a better understanding of why verification should be incorporated into their media strategies and how this is relevant in their respective region.

The guide provides a glimpse into the status of today’s digital media landscape and how that impacts media quality. It also explains the role media quality plays in advertising performance and outlines key solutions that verify media quality across digital channels.

“As part of our commitment to make the advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, we are thrilled to be offering a guide to educate APAC advertisers on the importance of verification in digital advertising and how they can enhance the effectiveness of ad campaigns. Recognising the evolving digital media landscape and the unique challenges it presents, we aim to not only encourage more advertisers to incorporate verification into their strategies, but also equip them with insights into the advantages of privacy-friendly performance solutions to ensure they are always buying quality inventory,” said Imran Masood, VP and Country Manager ANZ at DoubleVerify.

Related posts:

  1. Virtue Worldwide Launches 2024 Guide To Culture: Unveiling Gen Z’s New Cultural Codes
  2. How Targeted AI Marketing Led Dan Murhpy’s To A 29% Sales Boost
  3. Paralympics Australia & TikTok Champion Para-Athletes Competing In Paris
  4. The Kid LAROI To Headline SXSW Music Keynote
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

TheBird.AI Launches Promising To Transform Content Creation With AI-Driven Talent
Striking A Balance: Why Transparency Is Vital For CTV To Prosper
Taboola Opens “Maximize Conversions” AI Bidding Technology Driving Lower Campaign Costs
Koala & Klook Join AiMCO
Register Lost your password?