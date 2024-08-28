DoubleVerify Launches Media Quality Guide For APAC Marketers

After finding that only 17 per cent of APAC marketers are measuring across all four pillars of media quality — brand safety and suitability, viewability, fraud and intended geo — in its 2023 report conducted in partnership with WARC, DoubleVerify has launched The Power of Media Quality–How APAC Marketers Can Leverage Media Quality for Better Advertising ROI, an educational guide for APAC marketers on media quality.

The guide aims to help marketers gain a better understanding of why verification should be incorporated into their media strategies and how this is relevant in their respective region.

The guide provides a glimpse into the status of today’s digital media landscape and how that impacts media quality. It also explains the role media quality plays in advertising performance and outlines key solutions that verify media quality across digital channels.

“As part of our commitment to make the advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, we are thrilled to be offering a guide to educate APAC advertisers on the importance of verification in digital advertising and how they can enhance the effectiveness of ad campaigns. Recognising the evolving digital media landscape and the unique challenges it presents, we aim to not only encourage more advertisers to incorporate verification into their strategies, but also equip them with insights into the advantages of privacy-friendly performance solutions to ensure they are always buying quality inventory,” said Imran Masood, VP and Country Manager ANZ at DoubleVerify.