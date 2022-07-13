Double Big Brother Winner Reggie Sorensen Talks Losing Her Original Winnings

Big Brother crowned Reggie Sorensen the winner last night, and she’ll be taking home over $250,000 dollars.

Sorensen beat out Taras Hrubyj-Piper and Johnson Ashak in a public vote. This isn’t the first time Sorensen has won the show, she actually beat out Chrissie Swan over fifteen years ago!

The win was pretty emotional because she was joined by her two very proud kids on stage, however, don’t think this latest win will just add to her net worth. She’s already opened up about how she managed to lose her winnings the first time around.

Regina "Reggie" Sorensen is the first two-time winner of Australian "Big Brother"

She's also the first female to win the show in 14 years! #BBAU pic.twitter.com/fXbTyWJKRJ — FactBuffet (@FactBuffet) July 12, 2022

According to news.com.au, when Sorensen appeared on Mike E and Emma’ on RnB Fridays radio she shared how she lost a significant chunk of her previous winnings due to being scammed and from her divorce.

She said: “Lawyers in the divorce, lawyers to get out of my contract with (celeb agent) Harry M Miller… that’s where it all went.

However, when she won last night and asked what she would do with her winnings, she said: “I’m gonna use that money to put a roof over our heads.”

Who doesn’t love a second chance?