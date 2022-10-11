DOOH Report Finds Almost 100% Of Aussie Media Bosses Set To Retain Or Increase Investment In The Platform

DOOH Report Finds Almost 100% Of Aussie Media Bosses Set To Retain Or Increase Investment In The Platform
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



VIOOH, the leading premium global digital out of (DOOH) home supply-side platform, released its annual programmatic DOOH research paper. You can download a copy of the report HERE and read its major finding at the bottom of this article.

The findings show that the future of programmatic DOOH looks bright with investment increasingly coming from new budgets or being moved from other traditional and digital channels. This increase in demand is due to Australian buyers continuing to value the precision, efficiency, and effectiveness of transactions that programmatic trading provides to DOOH, along with its ability to enable DOOH to act as both a broadcast and direct response channel.

The report, entitled ‘Programmatic DOOH 2022 – State of the Nation’, provides a unique insight into the DOOH industry by combining in-depth interviews with key industry spokespeople, alongside survey data from 1,000 senior agency and advertising executives across Australia, the UK, US, France, and Germany.

The findings identified that whilst the COVID-19 pandemic proved the value of the agility that programmatic DOOH offers, many advertisers have continued to take advantage of this flexibility post-pandemic. In the last 18 months, the Australian executives surveyed reported that nearly half (49%) of campaigns have included programmatic DOOH and this is set to increase to 56 per cent in the next 18 months, with nearly a quarter (23%) planning to double their investment.

The planning and buying of programmatic DOOH is increasingly taking place alongside other programmatic activities, demonstrating increasing market desire to align programmatic DOOH within a multi-channel campaign strategy. Within this context, the majority (87 per cent) of Australian media executives stated they will continue to invest in areas such as building in-house programmatic DOOH expertise and focusing on educating programmatic, OOH and cross-media planning teams on the advantages of programmatic DOOH to help communicate the benefits to brands and teams.

When looking at the key barriers to adoption, the report found that media executives in Australia want unified measurement solutions to articulate the value of programmatic DOOH and identify its effect within multi-channel campaigns. In fact, nearly half (47%) of Australian media professionals surveyed said they would like more information on cross-channel measurement and attribution in order to demonstrate programmatic DOOH’s impact within an omni-channel campaign. Additionally, almost half (49%) of executives in Australia believe that real-time audience data would also give programmatic DOOH campaigns more value and prompt an increase in investment.

“As highlighted in this year’s State of the Nation report findings, we are seeing an increase in media spend coming from new budgets or being moved from other traditional and digital channels. Coupled with a widening responsibility for its planning and buying, it’s clear that as markets mature, buyers are keen to fit programmatic DOOH within multi-channel campaign strategies,” said Jean-Christophe Conti, chief executive officer at VIOOH.

“For the channel’s full potential to be unlocked, the report also shows a desire for increasing sophistication in data and targeting, and a robust ROI and measurement solution – as the ability to measure DOOH’s impact within multi-channel campaigns is likely to become a key factor in the growth of programmatic DOOH,” added Conti.

Key findings from the report include:

1. Appetite and demand for buying DOOH programmatically has increased over the last few years

○ In the last 18 months, nearly half (49%) of campaigns in Australia (+2% pts vs 2021) have included programmatic DOOH.

○ 49% of media professionals said they have planned, bought, or placed DOOH programmatically in the last 12 months, and this is set to increase to 56% in the next year.

2. There is also significant growth coming from new budgets and other digital and traditional channels

○ 39% of Australian media professionals say they have added new budgets to programmatic DOOH, 14% have utilised existing digital budgets, and 10% have moved budget from other traditional media.

3. Programmatic DOOH delivers a range of benefits for advertisers

○ 26% of media executives in Australia believe that the efficiency and effectiveness of programmatic transactions is a significant strength of programmatic DOOH, ranking it as the top reason for growth.

○ A quarter of Australian executives (25%) selected precision targeting as an important factor likely to influence spend increases over the next 18 months.

○ Advertisers also greatly value the duality of programmatic DOOH to be both a broadcast and a direct response channel, as required. 25% of executives in Australia believe that this hybridity will be one of the primary reasons that spend increases in the channel in the near term.

4. Demand for programmatic DOOH is expected to continue to grow

○ Over half (56%) of campaigns in Australia are expected to include programmatic DOOH over the next 18 months, according to executives.

○ 23% of executives in Australia believe that advertising investment in programmatic DOOH will more than double, over the next 18 months.

○ 87% of media executives in Australia say that they will invest in building programmatic DOOH expertise in-house over the next 18 months, a year-on-year increase of 2% points.

5. What is needed to drive further investment

○ 47% of Australian executives feel that information on cross-channel measurement and attribution would help them to better understand the channel.

○ 43% of Australian executives said that they would like to know more about how to accurately measure the ROI of their programmatic DOOH campaigns.

○ 39% of Australian executives stated that sector-specific insights for programmatic DOOH would help them to better understand the channel.

Please login with linkedin to comment

VIOOH

Latest News

Yahoo Announces A Slew Of New Features For Yahoo Mail
  • Media
  • Technology

Yahoo Announces A Slew Of New Features For Yahoo Mail

Yahoo has announced the launch of new features for Yahoo Mail, providing consumers with ‘first-to-market’ experiences for their inbox, to save time and improve productivity. Yahoo Mail’s new updates meet the needs of consumers who are doing more online since the pandemic and want to manage and personalise their inboxes to support their digital lifestyle. […]

“The Future Of Advertising!” Unbelievable 3D Ad Leaves Londoners Utterly Gobsmacked
  • Campaigns

“The Future Of Advertising!” Unbelievable 3D Ad Leaves Londoners Utterly Gobsmacked

An astonishing piece of digital out of home is the talk of London after it appeared at the city’s famous Piccadilly Circus. The ad’s for WhatsApp and espouses the software’s new security features. However, it’s the mind-bending 3D technology that’s capturing everyone’s attention. The video can be seen evolving from a replica of the surrounding […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Nestlé Partners With Local Rotary Clubs To Celebrate Australia In Feel Good Campaign
  • Marketing
  • Media

Nestlé Partners With Local Rotary Clubs To Celebrate Australia In Feel Good Campaign

Every community has a story to celebrate: Nestlé Professional continues to ‘Celebrate Australia’ with a new limited-edition range. Nestlé Professional partners with local Rotary Clubs for ‘Celebrate Australia’ campaign’s second year, showcasing six new Aussie towns. Iconic Australian brand Milo has joined Nescafé Blend 43 in the second iteration of the ‘Celebrate Australia campaign by […]

Clems Unveils Latest Work For Ford Everest
  • Campaigns

Clems Unveils Latest Work For Ford Everest

Ford has launched the Next-Gen Everest with a new campaign inspired by the car’s namesake. Like the mountain, the Next-Gen Ford Everest evokes a sense of exploration, curiosity, and adventure in its owners, with the capability and versatility to conquer anything. Developed by Clemenger BBDO, the campaign celebrates Next-Gen Everest owners who throw themselves into […]

BMF Announces Four New Hires To Bolster The Agency’s Content & Social Offerings
  • Advertising

BMF Announces Four New Hires To Bolster The Agency’s Content & Social Offerings

BMF has made four new appointments doubling down on the agency’s creativity and effectiveness and bolstering its content and social capabilities, with Hannah McHard appointed as Head of Effectiveness, Phoebe Carden as Content and Social Strategist, and Alister McCann and Joe Mallett as Senior Creatives.

The Media Shop & Broadsign Team Up To Fuel Growth
  • Media

The Media Shop & Broadsign Team Up To Fuel Growth

Broadsign, developer of the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform, and Australian outdoor media company The Media Shop has announced a partnership that will fuel the growth of TMS’ network of retail signage. TMS is leveraging the Broadsign Platform to streamline ad sales and manage and distribute content across its expanding display network, including IGNITE, a new collection […]

Tourism Australia Teases New Global “Come & Say G’day” Campaign Via M&C Saatchi
  • Campaigns

Tourism Australia Teases New Global “Come & Say G’day” Campaign Via M&C Saatchi

Tourism Australia has announced a new Brand Ambassador, Ruby, a souvenir kangaroo brought to life with CGI animation, as the face of a new global tourism campaign that will invite the world to “Come and Say G’day” when it launches next week. The campaign is the work of incumbent creative agency M&C Saatchi. The next […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Marketing Guru Al Ries Has Passed Away
  • Media

Marketing Guru Al Ries Has Passed Away

Marketing Guru, Al Ries has tragically passed away at 95 years old. Ries remained active as Chairman of his consulting firm, RIES Global, until the end. The company is taken over by his daughter Laura Ries and the CEO of RIES Global, Simon Zhang. At the beginning of the 1970s, Ries and his former partner […]

“To Have As Much Fun As Possible”: Komo’s Joel Steel On Supporting The B&T Awards
  • Media

“To Have As Much Fun As Possible”: Komo’s Joel Steel On Supporting The B&T Awards

The countdown is on for the B&T Awards presented by YouTube. And while we’re busy figuring out what to wear, we’re also making time to sit down with our sponsors and find out why they’ve decided to throw their support behind the event. Here we have the Founder & CEO of Komo, the official digital […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Host/Havas Promotes Alyce Gillis To Head Of Strategy
  • Advertising

Host/Havas Promotes Alyce Gillis To Head Of Strategy

Host/Havas has announced the promotion of Alyce Gillis (lead image) to the newly created role of head of strategy, where she will lead the large and growing department of strategists across creative, brand, social, CX, and data. With over 12 years’ experience, Gillis has been with Host/Havas for four years and prior to that she […]

On Leadership, Words & Andrew Thorburn
  • Opinion

On Leadership, Words & Andrew Thorburn

Freelance consultant Daniel Bluzer-Fry (lead image) highlights the need to consider language in the way leaders respond, not simply the beliefs leaders espouse when it comes to leadership… There’s never a dull moment in the AFL and I love watching a ‘religious freedom’ flashpoint explode in a corporate landscape dripping with DEI ideas, discourse and […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Wunderman Thompson Boosts Sydney & Melbourne Creative Teams
  • Advertising

Wunderman Thompson Boosts Sydney & Melbourne Creative Teams

Wunderman Thompson has announced a batch of new hires and promotions in both Melbourne and Sydney. Stephanie Gwee has just joined the Melbourne office as associate creative director from BBH in Singapore, where she spent the past 6.5 years launching global campaigns for brands like Absolut and Nike. She was also the global creative lead […]

Study: A Majority Of Aussies Have No Trust In Telcos, With Optus Decidedly On The Nose
  • Marketing
  • Technology

Study: A Majority Of Aussies Have No Trust In Telcos, With Optus Decidedly On The Nose

A special Roy Morgan telecommunications industry Trust Survey asked Australians about the telecommunications companies they trust and distrust, and what worried them about the recent data breach at Optus. The survey reveals that the data breach has driven distrust across the industry with a majority of Australians indicating they have either no trust in any […]

Cropped photo of a caucasian woman withdrawing money from the ATM
  • Media
  • Technology

Why Financial Services ‘Bank’ On Experiences To Inspire Customer Loyalty  

Until recently, customers were loyal to financial services (finserv) institutions from childhood all the way to retirement. But in today’s fast-paced, tech-driven landscape, that’s simply no longer the case. With more fintech disruptors joining the financial sector, digitally-savvy customers have more choice than ever at their fingertips — and they’re searching for the best deals. […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Closeup of a man hand holding cellphone with internet browser on screen. Man with spectacles relaxing sitting on couch while looking at mobile phone. Closeup of mature latin man using smartphone to checking email at home.
  • Partner Content
  • Technology

SKAN 4.0 Is Set to Impact Your Mobile Marketing: Here’s How InMobi Plans to Help 

With the fourth edition of Apple’s SKAdNetwork (SKAN) set to roll out by the end of this year, there’s plenty to look forward to when it comes to advertising to iOS customers.  For the uninitiated, SKAN was released in 2018 several years ahead of the launch of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT), and has seen […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline
  • Marketing
  • Technology

TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline

TikTok ad traffic has jumped by 51.5 per cent year-on-year last month, while ad clicks on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram dropped by around 11 per cent. The news comes as Twitter has recently rolled out its Blue subscription plan but, according to Similarweb, the signup page has attracted “well under one million” visits. It seems […]

BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily
  • Technology

BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily

Social media platform BeReal has topped more than 50 million installs from users around the world but just nine per cent of users open the app every day. The low usage comes according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower with the company claiming that BeReal’s usage trails other established social media platforms—in a previous analysis, […]