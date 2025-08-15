“Don’t Wait Until September” Warns ClearAds Director Ahead Of New Guidelines For Non-Surgical Cosmetic Treatment Ads

Australia’s $4.1 billion cosmetic injectables industry is facing a serious compliance reckoning. In the last financial year alone, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has requested the removal of nearly 13,500 advertisements promoting non-surgical cosmetic treatments from online platforms. On 2 September, APHRA is set to release new guidelines that will tighten the screws on how procedures such as injectables, thread lifts, and PRP can be advertised.

The new AHPRA guidelines will specifically target higher-risk cosmetic procedures – think injectables, thread lifts, PRP treatments and hair transplants. These aren’t just for doctors and nurses; they apply to anyone advertising these services, including marketing teams, social media managers, and influencers.

The guidelines clarify testimonial rules and identify content approaches that might trivialise serious medical procedures. Terms such as “tox” and “baby botox” will be off the cards, for instance.

Alison Lee, director of ClearAds, a company that helps brands ensure their ads comply with advertising codes and rules, and a member of TGA’s Advertising Consultative Committee, told B&T that most businesses, clinics, and even agencies remain unaware they’re breaching the law.

What, then, is a brand to do? Lee encourages them to stay ahead of the curve and prepare for the upcoming changes.

“Businesses and marketing agencies should use this as an opportunity to audit current campaigns and processes. Review your content libraries, update your briefing templates, and ensure your team understands both current and upcoming requirements,” Lee said.

“Most importantly, don’t wait until 2 September. Start conversations with clients now about updating their content strategy. Position yourself as the agency that’s ahead of the curve, not scrambling to catch up,” she added.

“Since 2022, the TGA really stepped up their digital monitoring game,” Lee said.

What’s changed in the last year is where advertising dollars are flowing – brands have significantly incorporated digital and social platforms in their marketing campaigns, and the TGA has followed suit with its oversight.

“Pre-2022, we were looking at around 1,000 flagged ads annually. The jump to 13,500+ isn’t so much about stricter enforcement as it is about the explosion in digital cosmetic advertising. Instagram stories, TikTok content, Google ads – there’s just exponentially more content out there now,” Lee added.

“For the cosmetic treatment space specifically, this represents a massive opportunity. The industry is booming, but many brands are inadvertently tripping up on rules they didn’t even know existed. It’s less crackdown’ and more ‘catch-up’ by regulators adapting to marketing and advertising action across all platforms”.

Compliance As A Competitive Advantage

Research conducted by consumer advocacy group Operation Redress found that 98 per cent of audited websites were in breach of national advertising rules.

“Compliance often gets bolted on at the end when it should be baked into the creative brief from day one. The most successful agencies we work with treat regulatory knowledge like any other core competency”.

Lee encouraged brands to build compliance as part of their competitive advantage. While competitors are getting their campaigns pulled down, brands can build trust and consistency with audiences.

The regulatory landscape for this type of advertising has two main players, TGA and AHPRA, with different rules that sometimes overlap. Rather than trying to navigate this internally, many agencies are partnering with specialists who live and breathe these regulations.

“The key is shifting mindset: compliance isn’t a creativity killer, it’s a framework for smarter, more sustainable campaigns,” Lee added.

The Main Culprits & Role of Influencers

Social media is the hotspot for regulatory breaches, but Lee said there are issues across all major platforms.

“The biggest trap? Using everyday language that happens to be regulated. Terms like ‘Botox,’ ‘dermal fillers,’ or ‘anti-wrinkle injections’ seem harmless, but they’re actually referring to prescription medicines. Even listing prices for these treatments can trigger compliance issues – something many web developers and social media managers don’t realise,” she said.

“Then there’s the testimonial minefield. That glowing online review or before-and-after post might seem like great social proof, but health service testimonials have very specific rules around authenticity and context.

“Clinic websites are another major source of issues. Many are built by web agencies that understand SEO and UX, but not advertising laws. A simple price list or service description can inadvertently cross regulatory lines,” she added.

Influencers play a critical role in this space, both as a challenge and an opportunity. The authenticity and reach they provide are exactly what cosmetic treatment brands need, but many influencer campaigns are happening in a compliance gray zone.

“Here’s what many brands don’t realise: when you pay an influencer or provide free treatments, they become your advertiser under the law. Their content reflects on your brand’s compliance record. If a partnered influencer posts non-compliant content, both parties can face scrutiny and potential penalties,” Lee said.

The good news, though, is that influencers who understand compliance can become more valuable partners. They can create authentic, engaging content while staying within the lines.

“Some of the best campaigns we’ve seen involve educating influencers upfront about what they can and can’t say, then letting their creativity flourish within those boundaries. Registered practitioners need to be particularly careful about resharing or collaborating with influencer content, as this can be seen as endorsement,” Lee added.

The Broader Compliance Trend in Advertising

Lee noted that the changes coming to the non-surgical cosmetic treatments space are part of a broader trend, where regulators are becoming more sophisticated about digital advertising, with similar clampdowns in financial services, supplements, gambling, and food advertising.

“The cosmetic treatment boom has made it a priority area, but the regulatory approach – focusing on digital platforms, influencer partnerships, social media content – is the new normal across industries,” Lee said.

“For agencies, this represents a fundamental shift. Traditional advertising law knowledge isn’t enough anymore. You need specialists like ClearAds who understand how old and new regulations apply to newer advertising platforms.

“The agencies that master this complexity first will have a significant competitive advantage. Clients will increasingly value partners who can navigate regulatory requirements seamlessly while still delivering creative, effective campaigns,” Lee said.

ClearAds works with therapeutic product companies, health professionals, cosmetic clinics, marketing teams, and agencies to ensure campaigns can run confidently across all platforms.

By using pre-vetting and clearance review services, ClearAds aims to catch potential issues before they become problems.

“The best campaigns happen when compliance is considered from concept through execution, not bolted on at the end,” Lee said.

As the screws tighten on regulating advertising for the non-surgical cosmetics industry, brands in other industries should be aware of regulatory requirements, too. Lee’s proposition of seeing compliance as a competitive advantage might just be the perfect approach to something that is often seen as an afterthought in the creative process.