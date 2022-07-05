“Don’t Read The Comments, Darling!” Richard Wilkins On Helping Son Christian Navigate Logies Dress Backlash

“Don’t Read The Comments, Darling!” Richard Wilkins On Helping Son Christian Navigate Logies Dress Backlash
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Richard Wilkins has opened up about the advice and guidance he offered his son Christian after receiving online hate for wearing a dress to The Logies.

Christian Wilkins is an upcoming star, who looked stunning at The Logies, where he wore a gorgeous dress by Sydney dressmakers Nicolas and Ford. He looked so good that he made several Best Dressed Lists!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHRISTIAN WILKINS (@theprincewilkins)

However, the online hate Christian received afterwards eclipsed some of the red carpet joy. Which honestly is completely disappointing – a killer outfit should only ever be rewarded.

Thankfully, Christian has a show business veteran in his corner, his Dad! Richard Wilkins has now opened up about the advice he offered his son during the fallout.

The Daily Telegraph reported he said: “Christian told me he was getting a bit of heat, and I just said never read the comments, darling.

“I asked him if he was okay, but I could tell he was a bit flat. He said: ‘I don’t know if you want to know, but people are saying how ashamed you must be of me and what a disappointment I am to the family. I said: ‘Send me a nice photo of you and me. He did, and I wrote that post and stuck up for my boy.”

In the moving post, Wilkins stresses how, “proud” he is of Christian.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richard Wilkins AM (@richardwilkins)

Long-time co-worker Karl Stefanovic even commented in support and wrote, “Beyond exceptional. He is a light.

“A beautiful human light. Who comes from beautiful humans. And light. Anyone who thinks otherwise ain’t worth knowing or paying attention to you. I love you guys so much. Soar higher.”

Disappointingly Christian Wilkins is used to having to navigate criticism for simply being his authentic self.

Please login with linkedin to comment

christian wilkins Richard Wilkins

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]