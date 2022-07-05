“Don’t Read The Comments, Darling!” Richard Wilkins On Helping Son Christian Navigate Logies Dress Backlash

Richard Wilkins has opened up about the advice and guidance he offered his son Christian after receiving online hate for wearing a dress to The Logies.

Christian Wilkins is an upcoming star, who looked stunning at The Logies, where he wore a gorgeous dress by Sydney dressmakers Nicolas and Ford. He looked so good that he made several Best Dressed Lists!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHRISTIAN WILKINS (@theprincewilkins)

Not to show my jealousy but who else is wishing they could look even half as good as Christian Wilkins did at the Logies 🙋🏻‍♀️ — Kate Mitchell (@katevideo) June 20, 2022

However, the online hate Christian received afterwards eclipsed some of the red carpet joy. Which honestly is completely disappointing – a killer outfit should only ever be rewarded.

Thankfully, Christian has a show business veteran in his corner, his Dad! Richard Wilkins has now opened up about the advice he offered his son during the fallout.

The Daily Telegraph reported he said: “Christian told me he was getting a bit of heat, and I just said never read the comments, darling.

“I asked him if he was okay, but I could tell he was a bit flat. He said: ‘I don’t know if you want to know, but people are saying how ashamed you must be of me and what a disappointment I am to the family. I said: ‘Send me a nice photo of you and me. He did, and I wrote that post and stuck up for my boy.”

In the moving post, Wilkins stresses how, “proud” he is of Christian.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Wilkins AM (@richardwilkins)

Long-time co-worker Karl Stefanovic even commented in support and wrote, “Beyond exceptional. He is a light.

“A beautiful human light. Who comes from beautiful humans. And light. Anyone who thinks otherwise ain’t worth knowing or paying attention to you. I love you guys so much. Soar higher.”

Disappointingly Christian Wilkins is used to having to navigate criticism for simply being his authentic self.