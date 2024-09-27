Domino’s Delivers Mental Health Awareness Through Limited-Edition Conversation Cards

In honour of Australia’s Mental Health Awareness Month this October, Domino’s stores nationwide will be gifting customers with limited edition Conversation Cards to encourage them to check in with their loved ones.

Over 2 in 5 experience a mental disorder at some point in their lives, a figure that is increasing each year. The cards have been designed in collaboration with headspace as a tool to help initiate important conversations around mental health, anxiety and overall well-being. They feature prompts that include:

If you could share a pizza with anyone in the world, who would it be?

Who is someone you admire and why?

What are you grateful for?

What is the best advice you have received?

With the theme for Mental Health Awareness Month ‘Let’s Talk About It’, the cards align perfectly, serving as a tool to bring people together and support each other’s mental health.

The Conversation Cards are a part of Domino’s wider Minds & Meals charity network, created to support youth mental health. Minds & Meals partners with mental health organisations to support young people to thrive including headspace in Australia.

“As an employer of choice for thousands of young Aussies and Kiwis, it’s important that we care”, says Domino’s ANZ CEO Kerri Hayman.

“This campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of mental health, as well as encourage our customers to engage in conversations about mental health with their loved ones”.

After all, no matter who you are or what you’re going through, pizza has a way of making things better. We’re big believers that pizza brings people closer!”

Domino’s Minds & Meals General Manager Christine Bryant agrees, believing that pizza can deliver fresh hope in a time of crisis. “Pizza has a way of making things better. it can be there for you and those you care about faster than you can say, “extra cheese please!”.

“While it won’t solve everything, a warm meal and a supportive conversation with a loved one can be a powerful ally in navigating life’s greatest challenges, especially when there’s comfort and connection baked into every slice”.

headspace National Clinical Advisor Simon Dodd says the Conversation Cards are an excellent tool to encourage one another to check-in. “Strong relationships play an important role in promoting our wellbeing and helping us to cope with tough times,” Dodd said.

“Sharing a meal with family and friends can also be a great way to connect, check in, and offer support”.

“We can use these cards to start conversations and learn about each other. Connecting with others on a regular basis can give us a sense of belonging, help us to relax, and boost our mood”.

The cards will be given away in Domino’s Australia stores from Wednesday 2 October and will be available while stocks last, in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.